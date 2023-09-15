Furina, also known as Focalors, is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine in Genshin Impact. She is one of the upcoming playable characters in the game and is expected to debut in version 4.2. A recent leak from a closed beta server has shared some interesting information about her potential skills and abilities. It appears that she can be used as both a main DPS and a sub-DPS unit.

The leaker has also stated that the information is only a fraction of Furina's entire kit, and there are multiple versions of the same. Therefore, there is a chance that her actual skills might be different during her official release in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Furina's potential skills and abilities leaked

The leak was shared by Uncle 100 from the closed beta. According to the info available, Furina has some sort of stacks that caps at 500 but can be increased to 650 with constellation. It is currently unclear what type of stacking this is, but it appears that upon recovering HP, the stacks increase her healing bonus. Meanwhile, losing HP increases Elemental DMG.

It is speculated that it might be similar to Raiden Shogun's Chakra Desiderata, which increases her Elemental Burst DMG based on her Resolve Stacks.

Elemental Skill

Furina's Elemental Skill seems to summon a small animal, similar to Xiangling's Guoba and Yaoyao's Yuegui. It is speculated that this could be the Hydro Archon's source of off-field damage.

Furthermore, for every different type of attack dealt by the active unit (Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Burst), the summoned animal will perform a different kind of coordinated attack.

Elemental Burst

Furina's Elemental Burst appears to be a support-type ability. It supposedly provides buffs that increase the party's damage and infuse Hydro. However, these buffs seem not to affect Furina's burst itself.

Constellations

The leaks only mention three of Furina's constellations:

C1: Using Elemental Burst increases her Stacks by 150 (increases cap to 650).

C2: Unlock skills that allow her to become a Hypercarry unit.

C6: She drains the entire party's HP, including herself, when on-field, but the stacks gained from losing HP increase her damage.

According to the leaker, Furina's C6 is only one of the possibilities since it was supposedly "hastily written." In any case, the source further states that there are multiple versions of Hydro Archon's kit, so there is a chance that her final kit is different from this.

Furina will be released in Genshin Impact 4.2, as per leaks

Furina is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.2. She is speculated to be the only new 5-star in this update. Her exact release date is currently unknown, but players can expect her to debut on one of the following dates, depending on the patch phase:

Phase I: November 8, 2023

Phase II: November 29, 2023

Genshin Impact is expected to drip market Furina a couple of days before they release version 4.1.