Furina, also known as Focalors, is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. She is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine whose Divine Ideal is Justice. Several reliable leakers have claimed that she will be released in version 4.2 of the game. Interestingly, the developers have already confirmed that the main Archon Quest story of Fontaine will conclude in v4.2, so it would make sense for Furina to be released in this patch.

HoYoverse is also expected to officially announce the Hydro Archon as a playable character later this month. The drip marketing will begin a few days before Genshin Impact version 4.1 is released. Travelers can find the expected date for the same in this article, along with the speculated 4.2 banners.

Genshin Impact expected to drip market Furina in late September

Furina is expected to be released in version 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse is yet to reveal any information about Furina's potential release banner, but the Hydro Archon is very likely to make her highly anticipated debut in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update. The developers are expected to drip-market her later this month. Based on past trends, a new unit is usually announced a few days before the update that precedes its own release update. Here are a couple of examples:

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet were released in 4.0 but were announced two days before 3.8.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be released in 4.1 but were announced two days before 4.0.

Based on this, it is safe to assume that HoYoverse will officially reveal Furina on September 25, 2023, which also occurs two days before the version 4.1 update's release, September 27, 2023. On a related note, the Hydro Archon is the only new character that is expected to debut in version 4.2.

Genshin Impact 4.2 expected banners

According to the most recent leak, Furina will be the only new 5-star character in version 4.2. Here is a list of the other 5-star characters that will likely be featured on the banners and the expected order:

Phase 1 (November 8, 2023 - November 29, 2023)

Furina (Hydro - Sword)

(Hydro - Sword) Ayato (Hydro - Sword)

Phase 1 (November 29, 2023 - December 20, 2023)

Baizhu (Dendro - Catalyst)

(Dendro - Catalyst) Cyno (Electro - Polearm)

Based on some old leaks, Furina was hinted to be a Sword unit. She is expected to make her debut in the first phase of version 4.2 with Ayato. Meanwhile, the second phase will likely feature Baizhu and Cyno's rerun banners.