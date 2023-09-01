Genshin Impact 4.2 drip marketing date and expected character

So far, the only new character expected to debut in Genshin Impact 4.2 is Furina, the Hydro Archon. Drip marketing for her should occur on September 25, 2023, based on past precedence. New units are historically announced two days prior to a Version Update that precedes their launch version. In this case, we need to know when Version 4.1 comes out. The current patch schedule of 42 days per update means Version 4.1 should launch on September 27, 2023.

Subtracting two days from that would give players the aforementioned drip marketing date of September 25, 2023. It is worth noting that content found in leaks is always subject to change. However, Uncle YC is the one who leaked that Furina would be in Genshin Impact 4.2, and their leaks have a perfect track record this year.

Genshin Impact 4.2 drip marketing speculation: Why Furina may be announced on September 25, 2023

Uncle YC leaked that the Genshin Impact 4.2 banners will include the following 5-star characters:

Kamisato Ayato

Baizhu

Furina

Cyno

Furina is the only new one in the batch. This means that as far as new 5-star characters go, she is the only one that should be expected for drip marketing. The main thing to analyze now is the likely drip marketing dates.

Let's use Wriothesley's drip marketing as an example since past precedence tends to influence this game's schedule.

If you look at the above tweet, you should notice that it was posted on August 14, 2023. That date is two days before Version 4.0's launch. Wriothesley was leaked to be in Version 4.1. If we use this example as the same for Furina, then that would suggest her drip marketing date would be September 25, 2023.

Travelers can already assume that Version 4.1 is coming out on September 27, 2023. That means any new 4.2 characters should be announced two days prior, like Furina possibly getting her own official art on September 25, 2023.

However, there is one more small rumor to address regarding potential drip marketing.

Charlotte rumor

Charlotte could potentially be released in Genshin Impact 4.2 (Image via Tao Mains Discord)

While it's unlikely for there to be any new 5-star characters, there could always be new 4-stars. Charlotte is the only 4-star character rumored for somebody who could be in Genshin Impact 4.2. If such leaks are true, then she would share the same drip marketing date as Furina (September 25, 2023).

No other 4-stars have been leaked to appear in this Version Update. It is worth noting that this article was written when Version 4.0 was still active, so there were no 4.2 beta test leaks to confirm all new units in Genshin Impact 4.2. Still, the Hydro Archon is a 5-star character that many players will love to see become playable due to her popularity.

Past Archons have historically been excellent in the meta, so only time will tell if the same will happen with Furina. Getting her official art (and, on a lesser note, possibly Charlotte's art, too) would be hypeworthy for some Travelers, as that confirms that she will be playable.

