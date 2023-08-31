Neuvillette vs Wriothesley: Which Genshin Impact 4.1 character has better pull value?

Neuvillette and Wriothesley are the two new 5-stars confirmed to be in Genshin Impact 4.1. Naturally, some Travelers might wonder who has better pull value. Both units show much promise based on the latest leaks, so the decision to pick one over the other isn't easy. This article compares what is known about the two 5-stars and who would be more beneficial to the average player.

It is worth prefacing this guide by stating that this article was written when the leaks came out but before the characters were actually playable. Based on first impressions, both units appear to be worth pulling for, yet the edge seems to go toward Neuvillette for the reasons discussed below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners: Comparing Neuvillette vs. Wriothesley

As a short summary, here is what Neuvillete's advantages are:

Many Talents scale off his Max HP: Some players might have plenty of splashable artifacts with HP as their main stat, which is convenient for this character.

Some players might have plenty of splashable artifacts with HP as their main stat, which is convenient for this character. Complex Charged Attacks: This unit has a much more unique Charged Attack than other characters, as Neuvillette can move around while charging a beam. This could heal him and do damage, scaling off his Max HP.

This unit has a much more unique Charged Attack than other characters, as Neuvillette can move around while charging a beam. This could heal him and do damage, scaling off his Max HP. Underwater Passive: Gather LIke the Tide allows the party to sprint underwater faster by 15%.

Gather LIke the Tide allows the party to sprint underwater faster by 15%. Flexible with many team comps: Another Passive allows this unit to deal more damage with his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment when an ally triggers various Elemental Reactions, as long as they include Hydro.

Another Passive allows this unit to deal more damage with his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment when an ally triggers various Elemental Reactions, as long as they include Hydro. Has Arkhe: Pneuma: All Fontaine characters have Arkhe. In this case, it's Pneuma.

Neuvillete's unique gameplay makes him the more interesting choice. While it's too soon to look at ICDs, the current data for the character appears promising.

Similarly, here are Wriothesley's pros compared to Neuvillette:

Standard scaling: His damage output doesn't rely on HP.

His damage output doesn't rely on HP. A Cryo Normal Attacker DPS: If you want a good damaging Cryo character, then Wriothesley might be more desirable. He has the potential to be used in Frozen teams alongside Yelan.

If you want a good damaging Cryo character, then Wriothesley might be more desirable. He has the potential to be used in Frozen teams alongside Yelan. Has Arkhe: Ousia: Ousia is currently rarer than Pneuma in Genshin Impact 4.1, making a character with it arguably more desirable in a few niche scenarios.

Wriothesley is the simpler of the two Genshin Impact 4.1 characters, especially since he's compared to a much more unique unit. Nevertheless, some players might have better support to enable a potentially good Cryo DPS unit and may consider Wriothesley to be the better option.

Interestingly, both Genshin Impact 4.1 characters have some self-sustain in their kits, can lose HP through their Talents, and are 5-star Catalyst users.

Verdict

The Hydro Catalyst might be overall more useful to you (Image via HoYoverse)

Both 5-star characters from Genshin Impact 4.1 are worth pulling and can contribute a good amount to a player's progress. However, Neuvillette appears to be the more useful of the two options for the average person, especially since Hydro units tend to be easier to slot in than Cryo ones. He also has a more unique kit.

If a player had the choice to only go for one, Neuvillette would be the safer option overall in Genshin Impact 4.1.

