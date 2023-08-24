Genshin Impact 4.1 characters: Wriothesley, Neuvillette, reruns, and weapons

The Genshin Impact 4.1 banners have already been leaked, with the featured 5-star characters being Wriothesley, Neuvillette, Hu Tao, and Venti. It is vital to mention that this rumor comes from Uncle YC, who has a 100%-accurate track record when it comes to recent leaks. Similarly, it is worth pointing out that the banner order for 4.1 is currently unconfirmed.

Rumors from other leakers suggested that Tighnari would be the fourth featured 5-star unit instead of Hu Tao. However, that appears to have been de-confirmed. Based on past precedence, the first phase for the Genshin Impact 4.1 banners should begin around September 27, 2023. The second one is expected to start around October 18, 2023.

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners to feature Hu Tao, Venti, and two new characters

Uncle YC originally leaked information regarding the Genshin Impact 4.1 banners in parts, with the above tweet being a good compilation of the things they revealed. Neuvillette and Hu Tao could be featured in one phase, with Wriothesley and Venti in another. However, the above tweet points out how these banner combinations could be interpreted by the original leaker's words, but not outright stated yet.

Just for reference, here are the last times Hu Tao and Venti were featured in an Event Wish:

Hu Tao: Last summonable between February 7 and February 28, 2023, in Version 3.4

Last summonable between February 7 and February 28, 2023, in Version 3.4 Venti: Last summonable between September 28 and October 14, 2022, in Version 3.1

It would be nearly a year since Venti was last pullable. It is worth noting that Wriothesley and Neuvillette are brand-new characters, so their upcoming banners will be the first time players can pull them.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette details

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst who has a lot of punches in his Normal Attack chain. His kit heavily revolves around Normal and Charged Attacks, as evident in the above gameplay video. It is worth mentioning that Wriothesley uses Arkhe: Ousia.

By comparison, Neuvillette uses Arke: Pneuma. Neuvillette is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst whose damage primarily scales off his Max HP. As seen in the above clip, his Normal and Charged Attacks are much more different than other characters.

Leaked 5-star weapons

Two new 5-star weapons will be appearing in Genshin Impact 4.1:

Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst): Wriothesley's signature weapon

Wriothesley's signature weapon Rite of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst): Neuvillette's signature weapon

Cashflow Supervision's R1 effect was leaked to be:

"ATK is increased by 12%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 14%, and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 12% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the equipping character possesses 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%."

Here is the datamined R1 effect for Rite of the Eternal Flow:

"HP increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 12% for 4s. Max 3 stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you have 3 stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s."

Remember that Hu Tao and Venti are the 5-stars rumored to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 4.1. If that's true, then Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End are expected to return in their appropriate Epitome Invocation.

