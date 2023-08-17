Genshin Impact Neuvillette gameplay leaks show skill, burst, and idle animations

Neuvillette seems to have already made an impact in the Genshin Impact community. With his commanding presence in the most recent Fontaine quest, the judge of Fontaine quickly became one of the most beloved characters in the game. Additionally, the community got hold of leaked footage regarding his gameplay, including skills, bursts, and talents.

To summarize Neuvillette's kit, his charged attack will require a bit of HP management from players, while his active abilities allow him to deal damage and apply knockback on combatants. Although Neuvillette might appear with a Sword in most of his gameplay, he will be a Catalyst user wielding the Hydro element.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. The information mentioned here should be taken with a grain of salt.

Neuvillette gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.1

Neuvillette has already been officially announced for Genshin Impact 4.1 via the August 14 drip marketing. With more than a month remaining until the update hits official servers, players have a lot to process regarding both Neuvillette's and Wriothesley's kit.

The following gameplay on the former will provide a general idea to everyone.

Much like his presence in the Archon Quest, Neuvillette is shown to be commanding through his attacks as well. The Chief Justice of Fontaine makes sure to leave no enemies untouched, as both his elemental skill and burst can cover a decent area, applying AoE (Area of Effect) damage and knockback to enemies.

While Neuvillette's primary ascension stat will focus on crit damage, the following lists every skill and its combat role:

Charged attacks:

Allows Neuvillette to enter a special state after charging his attack for four seconds. During the charging, Neuvillette will be allowed to move as well, although he will lose HP in the process. Additionally, HP can be gained through a special particle called source water droplets, obtainable via Neuvillette's skill.

Elemental skill:

Deals AoE damage to anyone in the field, which can be compared to the size of Bennett's ultimate ability. Hitting enemies will generate the source water droplet and hydro energy particles.

Elemental burst:

Deals an initial burst of damage based on Neuvillette's HP, followed by a couple of more small damage instances via two additional waterfalls.

Neuvillette can be expected to be released in any one of two phases of the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. The first phase of the patch is scheduled for September 27, 2023, while the second phase is scheduled for October 18, 2023.