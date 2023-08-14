"Neuvillette must be the only male Melusine"- Genshin Impact drip-marketing reveals more lore

Genshin Impact recently drip-marketed the upcoming limited-time characters for version 4.1. While Lyney is slated to be released as the first 5-star Fontaine character in the forthcoming 4.0 update, Neuvillette and Wriothesley have already been revealed for the patch after. Their drip-marketing also shared some tidbits about the characters in the game's lore.

Neuvillette's drip-marketing suggested that he is one of the Melusines, and the only male amongst their kind. He is also seen as a father-figure by the other Melusines inhabiting Fontaine. This is a very shocking piece of lore that was not foreseen by the playerbase.

Genshin Impact drip-marketing hints at Neuvillette's true identity

Neuvillette's drip-marketing features some exciting information from Teyvat's notorious tabloid, Seven Nations Gazette. As per the outlet, their previous editorial about the Hydro Archon Furina was well received by Neuvillette and therefore, they decided to do one on the Chief Justice of Fontaine himself.

However, Neuvillette denied their multiple requests for interviews. Therefore, they relied on the wisdom of the masses for their editorial about the character.

By drawing a parallel between him and the Darknight of Mondstadt, Seven Nations Gazette reported that the Chief Justice is who the real Neuvillette is, unlike the mask that Diluc puts on when he assumes the identity of Darknight.

As per the editorial, Neuvillette is also the ideal of the perfect Father for Melusines, hinting at the relationship and respect he shares with their kind. He is also the only known male Melusine in Fontaine, despite the fact that they started to inhabit Fontaine quite sometime after Neuvillette assumed the post of the Chief Justice.

Who are Melusines in Genshin Impact?

Melusines as seen in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Melusines are a mysterious race from the upcoming Fontaine region. They appear to be short, mermaid-like creatures with aquatic features. They were first seen during the version 3.8 livestream, and have been featured in other Fontaine trailers since.

It is rumored that the upcoming Bow-wielding Hydro character Sigewinne is also a Melusine. Leaks have indicated that she is a nurse in Fontaine and behaves like a human despite being a Melusine.

Sigewinne is rumored to be a sub-DPS and an off-field healer of the Ousia energy alignment.

More information about Neuvillette and Melusines will be revealed during the 4.1 update of Genshin Impact.