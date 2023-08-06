Several new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, sharing information on one of the upcoming Fontaine characters, Sigewinne. Her first and only appearance was in the Fontaine Overture Teaser trailer. That said, not much is officially known about her at the moment, and her release date is also uncertain. Luckily, there are new leaks hinting at her potential element, the weapon of choice, and more.

At the very least, Genshin Impact has officially revealed Sigewinne's voice actors. This article will cover everything known about her. Part of the following information is based on leaks, and the officials are yet to confirm them, so travelers should take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sigewinne might be a 4-star Hydro character

New leaks from @vississ have shared some essential details about Sigewinne. According to them, she might be a Hydro Bow character. That said, there have been several leaks in the past which had stated the same, so it shouldn't surprise most players. However, it was previously believed that Sigewinne would likely be a 5-star unit, but the most recent leaks suggest that she is a 4-star entity.

Furthermore, there are rumors that Sigewinne will likely be a healer or a sub-DPS unit. She is expected to have the new Ousia alignment, a mechanism announced in the livestream. Speaking of the livestream, Genshin Impact players may have noticed that she wasn't in the version 4.0 trailer. Hence, it is speculated that she might not appear in the upcoming Fontaine Archon Quest and will likely be in version 4.1.

Sigewinne voice actor announcement

Here is a list of Sigewinne's voice actors in Genshin Impact:

Sarah Williams (English)

(English) Kino Hina (Japanese)

Sarah Williams is one of the most well-known English voice actors who has worked on many popular anime, movies, and games. Her major roles include Lisbeth from Sword Art Online, Neferpitou from Hunter x Hunter, Jinx from League of Legends, Sayaka Miki from Peulla Magi Madoka Magica, and King Frost from Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse.

Meanwhile, Kina Hina is also a popular voice actor in the anime industry. Her major roles include Hanako Honda from Asobi Asobase, Funicia Raffaeli from Astra Lost in Space, Alas Ramus from The Devil is a Part-Timer, Ohma from Heavenly Delusion, and Hortensia from Fire Emblem Engage.