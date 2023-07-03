Genshin Impact has just released a new Fontaine trailer called "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast." In the video, the game developers revealed a dozen of new and upcoming characters from the Nation of Justice, including Clorinde, Furina, and Neuvillette. HoYoverse has also officially announced the English and Japanese voice actors of all the entities that appeared in the trailer.
Interestingly, travelers can also see some of these characters with vision, further confirming their availability as playable units. In any case, this Genshin Impact article will cover all the new Fontaine characters from the trailer and reveal the English and Japanese voice actors showcasing them.
Genshin Impact Fontaine characters and voice actors revealed
Here is a list of all the new characters from the Genshin Impact Fontaine trailer and their English dub voice actors:
- Freminet - Paul Castro Jr.
- Egeria - Courtney Steele
- Lyney - Daman Mills
- Lynette - Anairis Quiñones
- Navia -Brenna Larsen
- Charlotte - Maya Aoki Tuttle
- Wriothesley - Joe Zieja
- Sigewinne - Sarah Williams
- Clorinde - Crystal Lee
- "The Knave" Arlecchino - Erin Yvette
- Furina - Amber Lee Connors
- Neuvillette - Ray Chase
Most travelers might already know some characters listed above since they were mentioned in the recent flood of Fontaine leaks. At the same time, some might wonder who Egeria is as she did not make an appearance in the Overture Teaser. But it has been confirmed that the voice heard during the scene of Freminet sinking belonged to her.
On a related note, Egeria was a nymph and divine consort to the second king of Rome in Roman mythology. Thus, @suuckery on Twitter speculates that she might be a water nymph talking to Freminet or Furina's split personality.
Genshin Impact players can also find the Japanese voice actors of the Fontaine characters below:
- Freminet - Toki Shunichi
- Egeria - Sayuri Yahagi
- Lyney - Shimono Hiro
- Lynette - Shinohara Yuu
- Clorinde - Ishikawa Yui
- Sigewinne - Kino Hina
- Furina - Minase Inori
- Navia - Toyosaki Aki
- Wriothesley - Ono Daisuke
- Neuvillette - Kamiya Hiroshi
- Charlotte - Azumi Waki
- "The Knave" Arlecchino - Nanako Mori
Many popular Japanese voice actors such as Ono Daisuke, Minase Inori, and Kamiya Hiroshi will be joining the cast for the new chapter of the game. Furthermore, Arlecchino's voice actor will be returning to play the Fatui Harbinger once again, and confirming that she will appear in the Fontaine Archon Quest just like the leaks had stated.