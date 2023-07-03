Genshin Impact has just released a new Fontaine trailer called "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast." In the video, the game developers revealed a dozen of new and upcoming characters from the Nation of Justice, including Clorinde, Furina, and Neuvillette. HoYoverse has also officially announced the English and Japanese voice actors of all the entities that appeared in the trailer.

Interestingly, travelers can also see some of these characters with vision, further confirming their availability as playable units. In any case, this Genshin Impact article will cover all the new Fontaine characters from the trailer and reveal the English and Japanese voice actors showcasing them.

Genshin Impact Fontaine characters and voice actors revealed

Here is a list of all the new characters from the Genshin Impact Fontaine trailer and their English dub voice actors:

Freminet - Paul Castro Jr.

- Paul Castro Jr. Egeria - Courtney Steele

- Courtney Steele Lyney - Daman Mills

- Daman Mills Lynette - Anairis Quiñones

- Anairis Quiñones Navia -Brenna Larsen

-Brenna Larsen Charlotte - Maya Aoki Tuttle

- Maya Aoki Tuttle Wriothesley - Joe Zieja

- Joe Zieja Sigewinne - Sarah Williams

- Sarah Williams Clorinde - Crystal Lee

- Crystal Lee "The Knave" Arlecchino - Erin Yvette

- Erin Yvette Furina - Amber Lee Connors

- Amber Lee Connors Neuvillette - Ray Chase

Most travelers might already know some characters listed above since they were mentioned in the recent flood of Fontaine leaks. At the same time, some might wonder who Egeria is as she did not make an appearance in the Overture Teaser. But it has been confirmed that the voice heard during the scene of Freminet sinking belonged to her.

moe @suuckery @focamiya I think it's the voice between freminet sinking and Lynette getting out of the water tank which talks about the original sin. It's also worth noting that Egeria was a nymph who imparted the law, so I assume she is a water nymph talking to Freminet or it's just Furina split person @focamiya I think it's the voice between freminet sinking and Lynette getting out of the water tank which talks about the original sin. It's also worth noting that Egeria was a nymph who imparted the law, so I assume she is a water nymph talking to Freminet or it's just Furina split person https://t.co/kG1VFPpBsV

On a related note, Egeria was a nymph and divine consort to the second king of Rome in Roman mythology. Thus, @suuckery on Twitter speculates that she might be a water nymph talking to Freminet or Furina's split personality.

Genshin Impact players can also find the Japanese voice actors of the Fontaine characters below:

Freminet - Toki Shunichi

- Toki Shunichi Egeria - Sayuri Yahagi

- Sayuri Yahagi Lyney - Shimono Hiro

- Shimono Hiro Lynette - Shinohara Yuu

- Shinohara Yuu Clorinde - Ishikawa Yui

- Ishikawa Yui Sigewinne - Kino Hina

- Kino Hina Furina - Minase Inori

- Minase Inori Navia - Toyosaki Aki

- Toyosaki Aki Wriothesley - Ono Daisuke

- Ono Daisuke Neuvillette - Kamiya Hiroshi

- Kamiya Hiroshi Charlotte - Azumi Waki

- Azumi Waki "The Knave" Arlecchino - Nanako Mori

Many popular Japanese voice actors such as Ono Daisuke, Minase Inori, and Kamiya Hiroshi will be joining the cast for the new chapter of the game. Furthermore, Arlecchino's voice actor will be returning to play the Fatui Harbinger once again, and confirming that she will appear in the Fontaine Archon Quest just like the leaks had stated.

