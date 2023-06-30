Genshin Impact leaks report two Hydro Archon personalities of Focalors in Fontaine

The Genshin Impact community has received some exciting new leaks about the Hydro Archon and her personality. Many players have been wondering about Focalors and her ability as they patiently wait for the Fontaine update. In recent leaks, sources have uncovered that she has split her emotions into two different personalities.

Furthermore, the leakers have used Hantengu (Upper Rank 4) from anime and manga Demon Slayer as a primary reference. This implies that there may be different versions of the Hydro Archon, adding more mystery and depth to the main lore. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the latest leaks on Focalors.

Note: These are very early leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Hydro Archon will have two personalities in Genshin Impact, based on the latest leaks

Exciting leaks about Hydro Archon Focalors have surfaced on the Reddit page, r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks. As shown above, the information uncovers how Focalors has split her emotions into different personalities in Genshin Impact.

The source has also used Hantengu from Demon Slayer as an example so players can easily understand the concept. For those who haven't seen the anime/manga, the said character is one of the demons who has different clones based on different emotions. Each has its own unique personality trait that complements the emotion it is based on.

This has sparked excitement in the Genshin Impact community, but has also raised questions about Furina (Hydro Archon). In Demon Slayer, different clones have their own unique combat style, and many players are wondering if it will be the same for Fontaine's Archon as well.

Speculations about Focalors' dual personality

If the dual-personality information is true, there are many subtle hints about this hidden in plain sight in the early Fontaine leaks. Starting from her appearance, many players have noticed Furina's heterochromia.

But after combining it with the new leaks, this can be seen as an indicator of her dual personality in Genshin Impact. There is also the Fontaine emblem that shows two faces and a scale, which could symbolize the two sides of Justice.

arthZER0 @arthZ3R0



Divide sus emociones en dos personalidades … lo cual nos hace recordar los dos slimes de la Hypostasis Hydro



Uno el cual cura y otro que hace daño.



Esto abre la teoría de algún posible kit de habilidades.



Impact #原神 #Hydro #Fontaine Focalors - FurinaDivide sus emociones en dos personalidades … lo cual nos hace recordar los dos slimes de la Hypostasis HydroUno el cual cura y otro que hace daño.Esto abre la teoría de algún posible kit de habilidades. #Genshin Impact #Genshin Focalors - FurinaDivide sus emociones en dos personalidades … lo cual nos hace recordar los dos slimes de la Hypostasis HydroUno el cual cura y otro que hace daño.Esto abre la teoría de algún posible kit de habilidades.#GenshinImpact #Genshin #原神 #Hydro #Fontaine https://t.co/e9MyK8J15N

In another tweet, we can see the dual personality being associated with Hydro slimes that are summoned by Hydro Hypostasis. The light blue slime is known to provide healing, while the latter will deal damage to Genshin Impact players. Speculations suggest that this could be related to her potential abilities. However, early leaks have uncovered that Focalors' kit revolves around life-steal and team buffs.

Currently, there is no concrete evidence to confirm the latest leaks or support any speculations about her dual personality or abilities. Players should look forward to future announcements and leaks for more clarity.

Poll : 0 votes