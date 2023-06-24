Genshin Impact Hydro Archon model: Release, leaked name, and every important detail

Genshin Impact's Hydro Archon is a character that has had several leaked names thus far. She's been called Focalors, Furina, and even Cliona as of late. miHoYo hasn't released any information about her yet, meaning everything Travelers know about her is subject to change. A roundup of the latest details surrounding this highly important character will be included here.

This article will discuss her model, possible release version, name, and even gameplay. Just know that some leaks could be accurate while others are bogus. Players must wait until the inevitable beta test for a future Version Update containing her gameplay data for further verification.

Genshin Impact leaks: Everything unveiled about the Hydro Archon thus far

The above leak shows off the Hydro Archon's model based on the concept art leaks. Genshin Impact players might notice that her weapon isn't listed here, yet her name (Cliona) is. Note that character names are always subject to change. For example, Kokomi used to be known as Mimi, while Candace was called Soutine.

These character artwork leaks have been around for several months, so many Genshin Impact players might have already seen them. Anybody who hasn't can now see the concept art in the above tweet, including a close-up of her face.

Her eyes are very distinctive. On a related note, there has also been some other concept art featuring this character, including a few with different hairstyles, as shown below.

Some vague text leaks have described Genshin Impact's Hydro Archon as a tsundere, yet no dialogue leaks exist to confirm that. Story leaks are always subject to change, as evident in how Arlecchino was supposedly going to die in an old leak.

Real name

This leak is a close-up of the ID that suggests the Hydro Archon's real name was Cliona at one point in development. However, it could be outdated. The following leak indicates that her name is actually Furina.

Mero @merlin_impact What if I tell you that Focalors name is Furina What if I tell you that Focalors name is Furina 👀

Interestingly, Furina would not be accepted by Wanderer when his naming was more restrictive. Genshin Impact players will find out her true name in the future, so stay tuned to see if any developments change in this regard.

Release date and gameplay rumors

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 今後のプレイアブルキャラ表まとめ

※？=明確には不明。変更される可能性あり

Future Playable Char Sheet

※?=Unclear. Subject To Change

This leak can be a bit small to read through, but here's the important part about this roundup regarding the Hydro Archon:

Release Version: Genshin Impact 4.2

Genshin Impact 4.2 Element: Hydro

Hydro Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

Sword Role: Supporter/Buffer

Note that her full gameplay details haven't been credibly leaked yet. This leak implies she can support her team through some sort of buff. Sadly, it's too vague in how this character achieves that. Old text leaks stated she could reduce allies' HP to do more damage, yet there are no gameplay videos to support that idea.

There are also some rumors about her kit having gravity, although it's also rather vague. At least the above text leak indicates that the Hydro Archon's Ultimate has an effect similar to Corrosion, albeit with "massive buffs" alongside it. The leaker theorycrafts that Zhongli and Kuki Shinobu aren't good allies, but Baizhu would be suitable.

However, Travelers should know that Genshin Impact leakers aren't usually known for good theorycrafting, so take that information with a grain of salt.

