5 of the most anticipated Genshin Impact characters leaked for Fontaine

Several Genshin Impact characters have already been leaked to appear in one of the Fontaine updates. It might be interesting to see who is already the most popular of the bunch. There are many different ways to determine how "anticipated" a character might be. This article organizes hype based on the number of people who consider themselves "mains" for the character-specific subreddits (aka, they follow those subreddits).

This article will focus on the 18 characters leaked by @HutaoLover77 to appear in one of the Fontaine updates. Not all have names, making it difficult to gauge their popularity for this metric.

Note: All numbers used here to gauge popularity were from June 9, 2023.

Charlotte, Furina, and more are the most popular Genshin Impact characters leaked for Fontaine based on Reddit mains

5) Charlotte

Charlotte has already been seen in the game before (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers on r/CharlotteMains: 311

Charlotte was first officially revealed to be in Genshin Impact 3.8 as a journalist covering a major TCG event. Since then, many players have been looking forward to this character. Apart from Genshin Impact leaks suggesting that she's a Cryo Catalyst user, not much has been revealed about her gameplay.

4) Lyney

Lyney, as he officially appeared in Genshin Impact's Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers on r/Lyney: 350

It is worth noting that r/Lyney_Lynette_mains/ technically has more followers, but that subreddit is technically for two characters rather than a single one. Still, Lyney is part of both that sub and r/Lyney, both of which have a solid following for a Fontaine character who hasn't shown up past a small teaser.

Lyney is rumored to be a 5-star Pyro Bow user in Genshin Impact. Sadly, no gameplay videos of his kit exist at the moment. This unit also has the advantage of being introduced in 2020 when the Teyvat preview video was released, meaning players became familiar with him long before other units like Charlotte.

3) Wriothesley

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 Wriothesleyは4.1以降に恒常入りするWriothesley is going to Standard Banner in after 4.1



Via randialos Wriothesleyは4.1以降に恒常入りするWriothesley is going to Standard Banner in after 4.1Via randialos https://t.co/fAEmNa0pEr

Number of followers on r/WriothesleyMains: 503

Wriothesley has been leaked to be a Fontaine character who is a 5-star unit. Rumors suggest he will be on the Standard Banner, yet nothing is confirmed. Leaks have also stated that he will be playable in Genshin Impact 4.1.

Many were enamored with his design when it was first revealed, not to mention a good chunk of the playerbase loves seeing more tall men become playable. The only other tall person leaked for one of the Fontaine updates was Neuvillette, who still has a sizable amount of hype behind him.

2) Furina (also known as Focalors and the Hydro Archon)

Number of followers on r/FocalorsMains_: 4,030

It is vital to mention that Furina has several subreddits with different subscriber counts, some of which would actually rank highly on this list if they were for other characters. Here are some examples:

Number of followers on r/Focalors: 2,183

2,183 Number of followers on r/furinamains: 763

763 Number of followers on r/Furina_mains: 154

It's no surprise the Hydro Archon has garnered so much attention thus far. Past Archons (Venti, Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, and Nahida) are all popular and have their worth in the current metagame. Some people love Furina's design and have high hopes for her debut in one of the Fontaine patches for Genshin Impact.

1) Arlecchino

Arlecchino has only been seen in a trailer thus far (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers on r/ArlecchinoMains: 8,240

Arlecchino might not have originated from Fontaine, yet several leaks indicate she might be playable in Patch 4.0 and later releases. The original rumors state that a female Fatui Harbinger will eventually become summonable by then. Since current leaks point to Arlecchino, she will be on the list, and Sandrone and Columbina will be excluded.

It wouldn't change the rankings since Arlecchino is noticeably more popular. For reference, compare over 8,000 aspiring Arlecchino mains to the following:

Number of followers on r/Columbina_Mains: 4,854

4,854 Number of followers on r/SandroneMains: 1,433

Arlecchino has more fans than those two Harbingers combined on Reddit. She has already appeared in an official trailer featuring most other Fatui Harbingers.

