Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Wriothesley and Captain R designs

Plenty of Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks reveal the appearances of new characters, Wriothesley and Captain R. It is worth noting that the latter person has witnessed several different renders. Her most recent one is probably not going to be her final design. Nonetheless, Travelers may wish to see the latest news on these characters and what they might look like.

Note that all details provided below are subject to change. This article will start with the Wriothesley leaks before covering Captain R. The tweets associated with the images may be taken down due to DMCAs. If that happens here, just know that plenty of identical photos are floating online.

Genshin Impact leaks unveil images of Wriothesley and Captain R's appearance

The above image matches some old Genshin Impact leaks that stated Wriothesley has a color scheme like Pokemon's Zoroark and a coat with chains. This photo might be blurry and low-quality, but the aforementioned details are still visible.

Other similarities to the old leaks include:

Only a little bit of his chest is revealed

Some wolfish elements (although this is subjective)

A tall male model

The following thread also shows a series of no longer visible tweets that describe this character's appearance.

There are some similarities between Wriothesley's leaked model and Honkai Star Rail's Sampo. HoYoverse has used expies before for past characters (like Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact the 3rd and Raiden Shogun from Genshin Impact). Hence, it wouldn't be absurd if some similarities between the two designs arose here, too.

There are also rumors that Wriothesley will be on the Standard Banner (Wanderlust Invocation). Some players speculate that he's a 5-star Cryo user, but there is no confirmation on that topic yet. A few rumors also point him to being playable at Genshin Impact 4.1, yet players should wait until more credible proof arrives on that topic.

The woman shown here is supposedly Captain R, but @HutaoLover77 says it's an old version of her. It's not her first concept art that was leaked, as evident in the following two renders being released long before this recent discovery.

Captain R image leaks

This tweet shows two old images that were supposedly tied to Captain R's design. The one on the right was leaked first of these two concepts alongside several Fontaine characters. By comparison, her design on the left is more recent. Whether these two outfits and color schemes will still be used once she becomes playable is unknown.

Back in January of this year, there were approximately 20 different designs for Captain R, based on SYP's words. Readers can only see a few of them in this article, leaving many other designs unavailable for the public to see. No gameplay videos of her are present, meaning there is no way to determine her final appearance.

SYP has speculated that Captain R is very important since she seems to have so many different redesigns planned at one point in her development. Travelers may have to wait until some in-depth leaks for Genshin Impact 4.0 and beyond arrive to get more details on this mysterious character.

