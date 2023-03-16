Genshin Impact Wriothesley leaks: Upcoming Fontaine character art and appearance details

Some new pieces of unofficial information related to Genshin Impact indicate that the character design initially leaked to be Varka is actually intended for Wriothesley. This new entity supposedly comes from Fontaine, a theory that came about due to him having a Fontaine-inspired Vision. All the latest details surrounding Wriothesley will be revealed in the leaks covered in this article.

Keep in mind that the information revealed in these leaks is subject to change. There is no gameplay footage or credible screenshots to show off regarding this new character; the following information is all that players have at the moment.

Genshin Impact leaks: New Fontaine character named Wriothesley

The fanart that the above leaker rates in this tweet is what's used as the cover photo for this article. There is no guarantee that a 7.5 to 8/10 is accurate in this instance since there is nothing for the public to cross-reference here. Nonetheless, some Genshin Impact players will like to follow these types of leaks.

Much of the character design featured in that fanart came from descriptions leaked by Team China for who they thought was Varka.

Team China initially thought that this character was Varka (Image via u/vivliz, Team China)

Team China's description of this character can be seen in the above image. At the time, leakers were confident that the red and black Zoroark-esque design described Varka. However, other leakers have denied this claim and clarified that the character design is for Wriothesley.

An example of the new entity's name can be seen in the following tweet.

EN name is Wriothesley



He has fontane vision shape.



1. He does not have the coat of arms that the knight of Favonius should have.

1. He does not have the coat of arms that the knight of Favonius should have.

We all know that all Knight characters who born in Mondstadt have it. His design does not match this point.

Some leakers were doubtful of the original Varka claim. One of them, Mero, would later clarify that the design belongs to a Fontaine character named Wriothesley. They also stated that he's currently a Cryo character, which would support the initial leaks by Team China, where the presumed Varka was also Cryo.

There are no specific details regarding his rarity or gameplay. Likewise, there isn't anything known about his story or relevance to the game's plot. All that Travelers currently know about Wriothesley in Genshin Impact is that he has:

A red and black color scheme

A "cool" coat

Some resemblance to Pokemon's Zoroark

Chest muscles

Some of his chest exposed

A tall male model

Remember that early Genshin Impact leaks are always subject to change. Until recently, Kirara used to be a five-star Geo named Momoka, but she's now a four-star Dendro user instead. It's possible that Wriothesley might also change his Vision down the line.

Other Fontaine character leaks

These characters were leaked a while back (Image via seven2333)

Wriothesley was not seen in the original Fontaine character leak shown above. Several other characters — like Lyney, Lynette, and Focalors — have had some details revealed about them. For example, Lyney is supposedly a five-star Pyro Bow user, while Lynette is a four-star Anemo Sword user.

The third entity from the left shown in the image above here is apparently Focalors, the Hydro Archon located in Fontaine. There is, unfortunately, no gameplay footage to show off for all these new characters. Genshin Impact players will have to be patient until more leaks arrive.

Fontaine is expected to become explorable in Version 4.0, which means gamers will have to wait through several updates to get more news on these new characters.

