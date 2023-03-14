Genshin Impact Varka leaks: Appearance, introduction, expected version, and Fontaine involvement

Some new sketchy Genshin Impact leaks have emerged regarding Mondstadt's legendary Varka. The leakers have some credibility, so it's worth investigating them. There is a good chance that what they say below is accurate. However, remember there is no guarantee that the following information is valid.

For those who don't know, Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius who left on an expedition with most of the group's forces. He's supposedly strong and has been referenced several times by other Mondstadt characters, indicating that he is crucial to the overall storyline.

This Grand Master had never made a physical appearance in Genshin Impact by the time these new leaks came out.

Genshin Impact leaks: All new details about Varka

A translation of the Team China leaks (Image via u/vivliz, Team China)

The above summary of leaks covered several topics, some of which include Varka. Here are the important parts tied to this character:

He's apparently attractive.

His chest is partially revealed, and he wears a coat, chains, and some wolf-esque accessories.

He has a red and black color scheme.

A Cryo Vision can be spotted on him.

He also has Mika's Elemental Burst feather on him.

Fontaine will bring players to Mondstadt's Dornman Port, which is the extent of the region's involvement thus far.

Do note that everything is subject to change. Something like a Vision can change, as evident in Kirara going from a Geo catgirl to a Dendro one.

More leaks from Team China (Image via u/vivliz, Team China)

A group of leakers known as Team China would do a Q&A to answer more queries about Genshin Impact's Varka. Here is a summary:

Pokemon's Zoroark has a similar appearance to him.

The previously leaked prison master might be this character.

He has chest muscles. There is no mention of him having a different character model than the usual tall adult male that playable characters use.

Rumors point to him being a Claymore user, but nothing definitive.

Team China assumes that the design they received is the Grand Master.

Some more pictures correlating to his design can be seen in the following leak.

Varka's appearance

Apparently, the three images shown in the above tweet all have some similarities to Mondstadt's Grand Master. There is no actual leaked render for this character, meaning there is no way to verify this information.

The "goth/werewolf" motif would support the idea that Varka has some resemblance to Pokemon's Zoroark, especially if he has a red and black color scheme.

When will players see Varka in Genshin Impact?

HL @77__oat ファルカは3.8以降で登場する

また、フォンテーヌが実装されれば、ファルカについてもっと良く知ることができるでしょう



we will see Varka in 3.8+

and once Fontaine is released, we will know him better ファルカは3.8以降で登場するまた、フォンテーヌが実装されれば、ファルカについてもっと良く知ることができるでしょうwe will see Varka in 3.8+and once Fontaine is released, we will know him better

Travelers will apparently see this character sometime in Genshin Impact 3.8 and beyond. There is no information about his release date. That means players can expect him to show up as an NPC first. He will supposedly be more fleshed out once Fontaine is released, although nothing specific has been provided thus far.

That's it for the current leaks surrounding the Knights of Favonius' Grand Master. It will be interesting to see how accurate this initial batch of rumors was, although it is unknown how long players will have to wait to find out.

Poll : Will you be disappointed if Varka uses the standard tall adult male charactre model rather than a new, more muscular one? Yes No 0 votes