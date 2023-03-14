When will Varka appear in Genshin Impact? Leaks reveal new details

Genshin Impact players are always looking for new characters to join the impressive roster. Varka has been teased by MiHoYo but has yet to appear.

He has been the subject of much speculation and anticipation as fans excitedly await his debut or in-game appearance. Fortunately, recent leaks have shed some light on when we can expect Varka in the game and what he will look like. In this article, we'll look into the specifics of these leaks, including what they reveal about Varka's appearance and when players can expect to see him in Genshin Impact.

Varka to appear in-game between Genshin Impact 3.8 and Fontaine, based on leaks

Mika gives an update about Varka and his expedition (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka is the Knight of Favonius' current Grand Master and Knight of Boreas. Before the Traveler's arrival in Mondstadt, he had already left on an expedition. During the recent Weinlesefest festival event, Mika read a letter written by Varka explaining the current status of their expedition.

Genshin Impact players eagerly await his in-game appearance and debut as a playable character. The game has been online for over two years, and HoYoverse officials are yet to announce anything related to him; however, recent leaks have shed light on this.

HL @77__oat ファルカは3.8以降で登場する

The leaks have been shared by Tao, one of the most credible sources in the leaker's community. Although he may not have a 100% track record, most of his leaks have been accurate. Based on Tao's recent leaks, players will see Varka in 3.8+ and learn more about him after Fontiane's release.

Tao has further explained that 3.8+ implies that he might appear in Genshin Impact 3.8 or during one of the Fontaine updates. Hence, fans can finally expect Varka to make his first in-game appearance.

Latest leaks suggest Varka might look different from what fans expect

With potential rumors of Varka making an in-game appearance on Genshin Impact, many players might be curious about his appearance. Although speculations claim he might have a bulkier physique with a beard, similar to Pierro, the Tao leaks suggest otherwise.

Based on Tao's leaks, Varka's appearance varies greatly from fans' expectations. He does not look like grandpa, nor has a beard. Instead, he is young and might use a tall male model similar to Zhongli and Alhaitham.

It is important to note that everything mentioned is subject to change. Hence, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

