Genshin Impact upcoming rerun leaks: Version 3.6 banner rumours and release date

The world of Genshin Impact is constantly evolving, with new characters, regions, and events appearing. As players eagerly await the release of the 3.6 update, rumors and leaks have been circulating.

Among the most exciting rumors are upcoming character reruns, including the long-awaited debuts of Baizhu and Kaveh. As per the latest leaks, credible sources speculate that the 3.6 banners will feature Nilou, Nahida, and Ganyui.

This article will cover everything gamers need to know about the recent banner leaks, including their possible dates and what fans can expect.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Upcoming Character Rerun, Weapon banner, and possible release dates

Baizhu and Kaveh will appear on version 3.6 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

With Genshin Impact 3.5 preparing to enter Phase II with new banners and events, the community continues to be flooded with 3.6 leaks. Players are especially looking forward to new characters and weapon banners. Fans must already know about Baizhu and Kaveh debuting in the upcoming patch update.

Baizhu has been confirmed by officials as one of the 5-stars that will be featured in the upcoming event-wish banners. Speaking of other similar rated characters, credible sources believe that they will consist of character reruns.

Currently, there is no reliable information on which 5-stars will appear on the 3.6 banners, but the list has already been narrowed down to a few by many reliable leakers.

Based on recent leaks, here is a speculated list of 5-stars who have the highest chance of appearing in Genshin Impact 3.6:

Phase I - Baizhu + Ganyu

Phase II - Nilou + Nahida

If officials follow the six-week cycle for their update schedule, patch 3.6 can be estimated to launch on April 12, 2023. The Phase I banners will also drop at the same time. Estimating that the banners will be active for 20-21 days, the Phase II banners will approximately drop around May 2, 2023.

Recent speculations about Genshin Impact 3.6 weapon banner

Apart from the upcoming characters, fans have also shown interest in the weapons that will appear in future banners. Usually, the 5-star character banners highly influence what weapons will be featured.

Although it is safe to assume that the 5-star character's signature weapon will be featured, that may not always be the case.

Based on recent Genshin Impact leaks, here is a speculated list of 5-star weapons that might appear in the 3.6 weapon banners:

Phase I

Jadefall's Splendor

Hunter's Path

Phase II

Key of Khaj-Nisut

A Thousand Floating Dreams

It is important to mention that all of this information is based on reliable leakers and their speculation. Everything mentioned here is subject to change. Hence, players are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

