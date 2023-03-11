Genshin Impact 3.6 rerun leaks: Upcoming character banners and dates

Genshin Impact players are always looking for new information on upcoming character banners. As the next update approaches, tons of 3.6 leaks have already been circulated amongst the community.

Officials have already confirmed the debut of one of the 5-star character, Baizhu. This Dendro Catalyst user will be accompanied by three rerun characters. Ganyu, Nilou, and Nahida are the characters speculated to be rerun in 3.6 banners.

While these leaks are yet to be confirmed by HoYoverse officials, they have excited the fans. Here is everything fans need to know about the patch 3.6 banners and their release dates.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Upcoming banner leaks and release dates

The Genshin Impact community has received tons of unverified leaks about 3.6 banners in the past few days. It is still too early to confirm anything, but fans cannot help but be eager about the upcoming characters.

Baizhu's release in Genshin Impact drip marketing posts confirms his debut in the upcoming banners. He is a new 5-star Dendro character who uses Catalyst weapons. Recently leaked gameplay footage from beta testing has confirmed his debut and revealed more about his abilities.

Many sources have shared leaks about characters that might be rerun in patch 3.6 banners; however, the rerun banner has historically been a huge hit or miss regarding leaks. In this article, we have considered reliable sources who have narrowed the list of rerun characters.

As reflected in the Twitter post above, credible sources speculate that these characters will be featured in the upcoming Event-Wish banners:

Phase I - Baizhu & Ganyu (April 12 to May 2, 2023)

Phase II - Nilou & Nahida (May 2 to May 22, 2023)

These leaks do not specify the four-star characters that will be featured. Hence, it is unknown which phase will include Kaveh, a new Dendro 4-star character.

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ (read-only mode) @SpendYourPrimos There are no reliable leaks regarding 3.6 rerun banners, right now.



Nahida has an extremely high probability due to a new Story Quest + Dendro World Boss. Everything else is speculative.



Please exercise caution lest we have another "Eula/Albedo 3.5" situation.



Even credible sources have shown concern about the lack of reliable leaks regarding the 3.6 rerun banners and say everything is subject to change. Nahida is the only character besides Baizhu with the possibility of appearing on the banners. Dendro Archon has been rumored to get another Story Quest which might also introduce a new boss, Apep.

Any other information about rerun characters is purely speculative. Even the most credible leakers have a dubious track record for rerun leaks. Overall, Genshin Impact fans should always wait for leaks that will be released around version 3.6 for more authenticity.

