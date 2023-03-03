Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New Sumeru region map, TCG cards, free Candace event, and more

Recent Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have provided some interesting details about the game's upcoming content. The main highlight of the new update will be the debuts of Kaveh and Baizhu. If that wasn't enough, new leaks indicate that tons of new and fresh content is set to arrive for fans. Here's a quick rundown of what's coming up:

New Sumeru region

New TCG Cards

Free Candace as Event Reward

and many more

Keep in mind that HoYoverse officials are yet to make any official announcements regarding all of this information. As a result, players are advised to take everything in this article with a grain of salt. Here are all of the compiled leaks for Genshin Impact 3.6 that fans need to be aware of.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveals a brand new Sumeru region and more

As of Genshin Impact 3.5, Sumeru is the largest nation in Tevyat that gamers can explore. So far, the Land of Wisdom has been expanded twice. Recent leaks claim that developers aren't done with Sumeru yet and will likely expand the desert by introducing a new region.

Based on the leaked information, the new 3.6 region is expected to be similar in size to the Desert of Hadramaveth. Looking at previous desert expansions, it's safe to assume that the new region will bring new mechanisms, puzzles, and plenty of treasure chests to discover. Fans will have to travel northwest of the Sumeru desert to reach this new region.

New World Boss, Apep, in Genshin Impact 3.6

Based on the new 3.6 leaks, fans can expect a new trounce domain introducing yet another World Boss. This new World Boss is reportedly known as Apep and will be introduced during Nahida's second Story Quest.

The leaked footage of Apep that's included above has confirmed that it will be using powerful Dendro attacks against travelers. Furthermore, Baizhu and Kaveh will require weekly boss materials from Apep to increase their talent levels.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal new TCG cards

The latest leaks from reliable sources have revealed three new character cards for Genius Invokation TCG.

Here are the character cards that will be added in patch 3.6:

Kamisato Ayato

Arataki Itto

Tighnari

Furthermore, new artwork of the character cards and talent cards was leaked on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit and other platforms. These upcoming character cards will bring a lot more diversity to Genius Invokation TCG, and will introduce more variety to custom decks for those who are avid users of this permanent end-game content.

An upcoming 3.6 event will reward players with a free copy of Candace

Every now and then, the developers come up with special events where fans have the opportunity to obtain 4-star characters for free. Recent leaks have claimed that patch 3.6 will introduce an event where fans can obtain a free copy of Candace as a reward. She will be the second Sumeru 4-star unit after Collei who's being handed out as an event reward.

However, official sources have yet to release any concrete information about this particular event, which is why fans will have to wait for future leaks or announcements.

With so much new content in the works, fans will have many more opportunities to gather Primogems for their favorite character banners. The upcoming 3.6 update is expected to drop sometime in early April 2023.

Poll : 0 votes