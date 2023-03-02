Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, time, and banner leaks

Genshin Impact has released their latest patch 3.5 update, but players are already looking forward to the upcoming patch. With the current Archon Quests bringing new developments to the storyline, they will be curious about what happens next.

Although officials have confirmed Baizhu and Kaveh's debut, nothing else has been revealed about the patch 3.6 update. Fortunately, the latest leaks and speculations have revealed tons of information from the patch's release date and time to the event with character banners. Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.6 update from the latest leaks.

Release date and time of Genshin Impact 3.6 update

With the release of the 3.5 update, HoYoverse officials are yet to announce anything about the upcoming patch 3.6. Considering that the developers are back to following the six-week patch cycle, the new 3.6 update can be anticipated to go live on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8). Let's not forget that the servers will go under for maintenance before the new patch is rolled out.

During this server downtime, players will be unable to access their accounts or login to play Genshin Impact. Free Primogems are handed out as compensation for the inconvenience. These rewards can be claimed via the in-game mailbox.

Official drip marketing confirm Baizhu and Kaveh's debut in Genshin Impact 3.6

HoYoverse officials have already revealed two new characters for the upcoming 3.6 banner.

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"



Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy

"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"

Baizhu will be a five-star Dendro character and will use Catalyst weapons. Known to have made his first appearance during the Liyue patch update, he was the only the only character known to have Dendro vision until the 3.0 update.

Many Genshin Impact players have been eagerly waiting for the owner of Bubu Pharmacy to become a playable character. Recent leaks have confirmed that all of his abilities revolve around him to simulateously deal damage to enemies and heal nearby allies. It was also revealed that all of his abilities are scaled to his max HP (health).

Renowned Sumeru Architect



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.



Kaveh ‧ Empyrean Reflection

Renowned Sumeru Architect

A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.

Kaveh, on the other hand, will be a four-star character and use Claymore weapons in Genshin Impact. The Akademiya graduate scholar is a high-profile figure in the industry for his top notch architectural skills.

Based on the latest leaks, Kaveh has everything he needs to become a Bloom/ Hyperbloom DPS. His ability allows him to increase Dendro cores DMG and provide self-healing. Additionally, he can also increase his normal, charged, and plunging attacks and infuse them with Dendro to deal Dendro DMG.

Leaks and speculations about upcoming 3.6 banners

Every Genshin Impact update brings four event-wish character banners. With Baizhu's debut in the patch 3.6 update, players will be curious about what remains. Recent leaks and speculations suggest that the character will be joined by three rerun banners.

Here are the potential characters that will return in 3.6 banners:

Eula (Cryo)

Nahida (Dendro)

Nilou (Hydro)

As a new five-star character, players can expect Baizhu's debut banner to be featured in Phase One of the new upcoming update.

Kaveh will be one of the featured four-stars and will have a boosted drop-rate. Keep in mind that all of this is subject to change and players should wait for official announcements if they are interested in spending their Primogems.

