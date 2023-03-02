Genshin Impact 3.5 Redeem codes: How to get free Primogems in the current version

Genshin Impact has finally released its 3.5 update, and this patch has arrived with tons of fresh content and events. With so many new characters yet to come to its banners, fans will want to gather as many Primogems as they can.

Fortunately, developers have released a new redeem code that can be claimed for free Primogems in the 3.5 game version. It's worth noting that this is something officials do every time a new update goes live. Here are the new codes released for the latest patch:

LA9C3RHPPHQH

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

Gamers can also use older active codes to receive additional Primogems. Here is everything players need to know about working redeem codes in Genshin Impact 3.5.

Genshin Impact 3.5 update brings new redeem codes

Fans will find 600 Primogems sent directly to their in-game mailbox in the current version. Additionally, the two aforementioned codes offer the same currency and other resources. Here is what they offer in the game's current version:

LA9C3RHPPHQH

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Fisherman's Toast x 5

Goulash x 5

Both these codes need to be claimed soon since they have an expiry date.

Gamers can also try using GENSHINGIFT, which can be redeemed to receive 60 Primogems and three Hero's Wit. Since this is one of the oldest free codes in Genshin Impact, many gamers might have already used it. If you are certain you haven't done that, redeem it. You will need to get in touch with Genshin Impact's customer service department for help if this code doesn't work.

Other developer offerings, such as FTRUFT7AT5SV and DAQS9FPX2U35, have become invalid since the release of the patch 3.5 update.

How to redeem the new 3.5 redeem codes

There are only two ways fans can claim the new redeem codes:

Via the official redemption site

Via in-game settings

Genshin Impact's official redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can find the official redemption site on Genshin Impact's official website. Look for the REDEEM CODE option and click on it to land on a page that looks similar to what's shown in the image above. Keep in mind that you will need a HoYoLAB account on this page to redeem the codes.

Insert all the necessary details for your character's nickname and paste the desired code in the text bar. Lastly, click on the Redeem option to claim the rewards.

Redeem option in the Settings menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, you can use the in-game settings to claim the new redeem codes. Follow these steps to do that:

Open Paimon's Menu.

Click on Settings.

Look for Accounts.

Select Redeem Code option.

Insert a redeem code in the prompt box.

Click Exchange to redeem the code.

Once the codes are successfully claimed, the rewards should take a few minutes to appear in the in-game mailbox. Don't forget to claim them since these bonuses will expire within 30 days of being sent if they sit idle.

