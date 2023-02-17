Genshin Impact 3.5 redeem codes: Expiry date and redemption guide

The special program for Genshin Impact 3.5 has revealed a lot of additional information. Players worldwide will get access to new stuff starting March 1, including new characters, events, and more. Hence, everyone will need to stock up on their gacha currencies to farm characters, weapons, or multiple upgrade materials.

Genshin Impact redemption codes from special programs are temporary codes that go away after a specific time limit. Hence, players have 12 hours to redeem the Primogems, starting from the airing time of the third within the livestream. The rewards from all three codes include 300 Primogems, 10 Enhancement Ores, 50,000 Mora, and 5 Hero's Wit.

The following article will showcase all the methods you can use to redeem the codes from the Genshin Impact 3.5 special program.

How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream codes before they expire

Redemption codes are always welcome in the community, mainly due to the number of gacha currencies they carry. While the amount might not be enough to bag characters and weapons from banners, you can still stock up on resins and farm for artifacts and level-up materials.

The three redemption codes from the Genshin Impact 3.5 special program are as follows:

KARU3RG6NY65: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

5SRC28YNNYP9: 100 Primogems and 5 hero's Wit.

SB8UJ9H7NH8V: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

As mentioned earlier, players will have 12 hours (starting from the special program) to redeem the aforementioned codes. There are two methods you can use to redeem the codes, one being via the in-game settings, and the other via HoYoverse's official website.

The following steps showcase the method of redeeming codes within Genshin Impact settings:

Launch the game and load into your character.

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to the settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the "Accounts" tab.

Paste the code provided during the livestream and click on redeem.

The rewards tied to a respective code will be sent via the in-game email.

Redemption settings (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the codes via HoYoverse's official website, follow these steps:

Players will need to head to the code redemption website by clicking here.

Upon entering, everyone needs to log in with the credentials used for playing Genshin Impact.

Once done, now comes the part of selecting the server, which consists of Asia, Europe, America, HK, TW, and MO.

After choosing the server, the site will automatically put in the nickname.

Players will need to paste the redemption code in the next section and click "Redeem".

HoYoverse official website for code redemption (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similar to the previous methods, the associated rewards will be sent to your in-game email. If you fail to obtain the codes and redeem the rewards within the 12-hour window, they will become invalid. Hence, it's always a better option to keep yourself updated with the livestream as it airs.

Second code from special program (Image via HoYOverse)

Version 3.5 is almost here, as the release date of the first phase is scheduled to take place on March 1. With two new characters, reruns, events, and a lot more in the mix, HoYoverse will be keeping its playerbase busy until the next big update in 3.6.

Poll : 0 votes