Genshin Impact 3.5 reruns, release dates, and character banner leaks

With the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 being awfully close to release, players across the world are already preparing for the next update. Although v3.5 is one of the more minor updates since Sumeru, the inclusion of several important quests, character interactions, releases, and reruns will likely compensate for the lack of new locations being added to the game.

The upcoming update will introduce Dehya as a playable character alongside her signature weapon from the Khaj-Nisut set. Furthermore, she will be accompanied by three characters getting their reruns - Cyno, Eula, and Albedo.

The following article lists out the release dates for all four characters in Genshin Impact v3.5, alongside various other leaks regarding the game's events and stories.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, and the final release is subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Dehya release date for Genshin Impact 3.4 and other rerun leaks, including Cyno, Eula, and more

1) Genshin Impact 3.5 release date for each phase

Genshin Impact 3.5 will be released on March 1, 2023, which is also the date when the first phase goes live. Players will gain access to new characters in their respective banners, alongside their signature weapons in a separate banner. Based on what's known from past updates, the second phase of 3.5 will most likely begin on March 22, 2023.

Players can expect the update to go live at 11:00 am UTC +8, following a five-hour maintenance. Hence, the release times for all major region areas are as follows:

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Typically, the developers will send a fixed amount of Primogems to every player's in-game mail as compensation for the inconvenience once the update goes live.

2) Upcoming characters (new and reruns)

As mentioned earlier, the leaked characters for v3.5 are as follows:

First phase: Dehya Pyro Claymore (new) and Cyno Electro Polearm (rerun)

Second phase: Albedo Geo Sword (rerun) and Eula Cryo Claymore (rerun)

Ever since Dehya was introduced early on in Sumeru's Archon Quest, she has been fairly popular within the community. Her kit involves dealing sustained Pyro damage to enemies, alongside AoE DPS through her Elemental Skill. Both Dehya and Cyno will be available in two banners as soon as the servers go live on March 1.

Dehya's potential signature weapon, Beacon of the Reed Sea, will be made available in the weapons banner alongside Cyno's Staff of the Scarlet Sands. On March 22, Eula and Albedo will replace Dehya and Cyno in the character banners, bringing along Song of Broken Pines and Summit Shaper in the weapons banner.

Mika can also be expected to be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5, alongside Dehya and Cyno. The Mondstadt-based 4-star character will be the first unit to wield a Crossbow in both the Elemental Skill and regular attacks, with his weapon of choice being the Polearm.

3) Other leaks

Genshin Impact v3.5 will host a major flagship event in Mondstadt, rewarding players with a new 4-star Sword called Mailed Flower. Every player can expect to receive 1000 Primogems, Crown of Insight, and much more.

A Traveler Quest is scheduled for the next update, as players will encounter Dainsleif once again after a long period of time. Lastly, it seems that the second floor of the Knights of Favonius' HQ will become accessible to everyone as well.

