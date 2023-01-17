Genshin Impact 3.5: Dehya and Mika release date and more details

Genshin Impact is about to release one of the biggest updates in v3.4, but has given another reason for fans to rejoice. They have finally announced Dehya and Mika as the next playable units in the v3.5 patch update.

Dehya is an Eremite mercenary who assumed the role of a bodyguard of Dunyarzad Homayani during the Sumeru Archon Quest. She was vital during the Traveler's expedition to the desert area.

Mika, on the other hand, has made only one official appearance during the Mondstadt event, "Of Ballad and Brews," in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Dehya and Mika to arrive in Genshin Impact 3.5

Dehya and Mika will be the latest addition to the Genshin Impact list of playable characters in v3.5. Whenever a new one is about to arrive, HoYoverse always teases them with an update before their release through drip marketing.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius



#GenshinImpact #Mika Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear Frost
Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius

Starting with Genshin Impact 3.3, the game has returned to its original schedule of 42 days or six weeks per update. Assuming that Dehya and Mika will be released in the first phase of v3.5, both of them will get their first banner on March 1.

The release dates of Dehya and Mika's banners in Genshin Impact 3.5 are as follows:

American time zones (February 28, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European time zones (March 1, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian time zones (March 1, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Genshin Impact players can look at the list to check the exact timings of v3.5 phase one, depending on their region.

Dehya and Mika's elements, gameplay, and more

During the Sumeru Archon Quest, Genshin Impact confirmed that Dehya wields a Claymore and possesses Pyro vision, and she wears it on her waist. While Mika was confirmed to possess the Cryo vision, his weapon of choice is still unknown.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

◆ Coordinates of Clear Frost

◆ Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius

◆ Cryo

◆ Palumbus



#GenshinImpact #Mika ◆ Mika
◆ Coordinates of Clear Frost
◆ Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius
◆ Cryo
◆ Palumbus

On January 16, HoYoverse again confirmed Dehya and Mika's elements and revealed the names of the constellations. The former's selection is called "Mantichora," while the latter is termed "Palumbus." However, the name of Dehya's signature weapon is still unknown.

As per their kit leak, it is believed that Dehya will be a Pyro sub-DPS with split damage scaling on both HP and ATK, and her gameplay will not be centered around Burgeon reaction. Leakers also speculated that she might have a long skill cooldown, making her unable to apply Pyro consistently.

Meanwhile, Mika is speculated to be a Cryo support unit, or more specifically, a support for Eula. Based on the leaks, he is believed to be a healer who can buff and increase Normal Attack speed, which explains why leakers think he is built to support the Physical Damage queen.

All of this is still speculation, and fans must wait a couple more days until the beta v3.5 is released.

