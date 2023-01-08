Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed Dehya's potential kit and damage scaling, confusing many fans. Currently, she is a quest-exclusive NPC who has appeared several times in Sumeru's Archon Quest and has been confirmed to possess Pyro Vision and uses Claymore as her weapon of choice.

Due to Dehya's brave and charismatic personality, many fans have come to like her and are hoping to get her if and when she is released. Following the leaks, it is speculated that she will be added along with Mika to the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Dehya's damage scaling based on HP

A Reddit user called Drug_Man_Deku shared a leak revealing what could be Dehya's damage scaling and her gameplay style. However, the translation seems to be confusing to a lot of fans. Another user, dieorelse, shared a better-translated text under the same post.

As per the Genshin Impact leaks, Dehya's damage conversion is based on her max HP; however, all her talents will only scale off her ATK. So, players can either opt for HP% sands and try to get ATK sub-stats in other artifact pieces or ATK% sands with HP sub-stats.

Like most units in Genshin Impact, Dehya's Elemental Skill and Burst seem unrelated. This means that her skill cooldown will not reset after she uses her burst, as it does for Yae and Eula, who can instantly use their skills after unleashing the burst.

It is also believed that her skill frequency is low, which could mean that its cooldown could be very long, which won't help her to apply Pyro consistently.

The final point states that her kit will not be affected by Defense in any way, and it is also not centered around the Burning reaction caused by Pyro and Dendro. Ultimately, it looks like Dehya will be a strong Pyro unit that can use both HP and ATK to increase her DPS.

Leaks reveal Dehya to be a Pyro sub-DPS and a potential signature weapon

According to some old Genshin Impact leaks, Dehya is believed to be an off-field Pyro DPS. Her Elemental Skill seems to have two different types of attacks, the first of which could be similar to Fischl, which allows her to summon Oz.

When players use Dehya's Elemental Skill again, the summon will explode and deal small AOE damage to surrounding enemies.

Meanwhile, it looks like her Elemental Burst will deal Pyro damage over a short period of time and will change her Elemental Skill icon to a unique dash. Dehya can use it three times to deal Pyro damage to her enemies. There is a short cooldown between each, so she cannot spam it.

Like Eula, Dehya's Elemental Burst will end with an explosion that will deal an AOE Pyro damage to surrounding enemies.

Based on a leak by Niana, Dehya is set to get a signature Claymore from the Deshret series of weapons. The item stats are believed to be at the max ATK of 607, with a 33.1% CRIT Rate at level 90; however, the passive and scaling of Claymore are still unknown.

After Cyno and Nilou's polearm and sword, it could be the third of the Deshret weapon series.

