Every upcoming Sumeru character in Genshin Impact

Over the past few days, the Genshin Impact community has been releasing a wide number of leaks regarding several upcoming Sumeru characters and a few others. As of now, the leaks have revealed information regarding characters who will be released all the way up to update 3.6.

Hence, in this article, a cumulative list has been provided that covers all the information regarding the upcoming banners in Genshin Impact. It is important to remember, though, that these are simply leaks and can change depending on what HoYoverse decides.

Apart from these, this list only contains the new characters. However, along with these, rerun banners will also be released, though it is tough to say anything about those as of now.

Full details regarding all the upcoming Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact leakers have provided a lot of details regarding a bunch of upcoming characters. Amongst these, most of them are from Sumeru, but there are a few other characters as well.

The full list along with the patch details has been provided below:

3.3 First Half- Wanderer (Scaramouche, 5-star), Faruzan (4-star)

3.4 Alhaitham (5-star), Yaoyao (4-star)

3.5 Dehya (5-star), Mika (4-star)

3.6 Baizhu (5-star), new character (unknown rarity)

3.7 - 4.0 Unknown

Amongst these, Scaramouche is expected to be an Anemo Catalyst user. He is not exactly a Sumeru character, but right now his lore is being directly linked with the region as well as with the Dendro Archon. Therefore, he can be partially considered to be a Sumeru unit despite his origins being related to Inazuma.

Alhaitham will be a 5-star Dendro user and leaks suggest that he will probably be a selfish DPS character who loves to be on the field as much as possible. His skills include self buffs and he will be a highly invested character as a whole.

Yaoyao will instead be a Dendro polearm user hailing from Liyue in Genshin Impact. Both these units will be released alongside the 2023 Lantern Rite festival.

Dehya will be a 5-star Pyro Claymore user hailing from Sumeru. She has already been featured in the story for update 3.0 and 3.1, and quite a lot and people know her character design. However, her skills are still a mystery and players will have to wait to get any form of official information.

Mika is expected to be a 4-star unit hailing from Monstadt. Right now it is tough to say anything else about him, but his design is that of a boy with blonde hair and short height.

Baizhu will be a 5-star Dendro unit from Liyue. He is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated characters within the game as he has existed as an NPC (Non-playable character) ever since Genshin Impact was released. In fact, up until update 3.0, he was the only character in the entire game who had a Dendro vision.

He was initially rumored to be released alongside the 2023 Lantern Rite event. However, recent leaks suggest that the upcoming Lantern Rite festival in January will feature Alhaitham, and Baizhu will instead be released much later.

Lastly, there are rumors that alongside Baizhu, another new character will be released as well, though nothing is known about the name or rarity of the other unit.

