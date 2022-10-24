Genshin Impact 3.2 Primogems guide: How to get 7000+ Primogems as F2P

Genshin Impact version 3.2 is just around the corner, and players are wondering how many Primogems they will obtain from the whole patch. Farming the limited currency is always challenging because only a few methods can be applied, especially near the end of a patch.

However, once the 3.2 update maintenance is completed, Travelers will have various ways to gather Primogems. This article will show how to get 7000+ Primogems as F2P players in Genshin Impact without spending any money.

7000+ Primogems Calculations in Genshin Impact version 3.2

Genshin Impact version 3.2 will start on November 2, bringing along Nahida and Yoimiya banners to the game. With various upcoming 5-star banners, Travelers need to gather all the Primogems they can.

Below is an overview of many Primogems they can obtain in the next update:

Game Update Compensation - 600 Primogems Daily Commissions - 2100 Primogems Spiral Abyss - 1200 Primogems New Quests - 120 Primogems New Achievements - 100 Primogems New Events - 2640 Primogems Character Test Runs - 80 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In - 80 Primogems Version 3.3 Livestream Codes - 300 Primogems

By combining all the methods above, F2P players can gather at least 7220 Primogems without spending any money.

How to get 7220 Primogems in Genshin impact 3.2

1) Game Update Compensation

Primogems compensation from the in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

600 Primogems can be obtained right after the 3.2 maintenance update is completed on November 3. Players can claim the rewards from their in-game mail.

2) Daily Commissions

Complete daily commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.2 will be held for 35 days, so gamers who consistently complete their daily commissions will get 2100 Primogems.

3) Spiral Abyss

zen @kingssIayer Proof that you can 36 abyss without max arti, and completely f2p



(yes I deserve this bragging rights HAHA) Proof that you can 36 abyss without max arti, and completely f2p(yes I deserve this bragging rights HAHA) https://t.co/ykj2wwuwPT

There will be two cycles of Spiral Abyss in version 3.2, which will be on November 16 and December 1. By clearing all floors with a full 36 stars, players can get up to 1200 Primogems. Some may think that F2P gamers can't obtain full clearance, but various players who claim to be free-to-play manage to complete it with proper planning.

4) New Quests

Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter 3 Act 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new quests will be available after the version 3.2 update: Sumeru Archon Quest and Nahida Story Quest. Each can give players 60 Primogems, totaling up to 120 Primogems. In the next part of Archon Quest, Travelers will face Scaramouche and Dottore with the help of Cyno and Al-Haitham.

5) New Achievements

Achievement page in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Although there is no new area in Genshin Impact 3.2, there will always be new and hidden achievements in the next update. Gamers who manage to find it can obtain around 100 Primogems.

6) New Events

The main event in the next update (Image via HoYoverse)

Five events will be added to version 3.2, with each of them rewarding players with Primogems. The main event will be Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, and Travelers will use a special gadget to capture Fungi and participate in a tournament. By completing all the tasks, they may obtain up to 1000 Primogems.

The other four events are Adventurer's Trials, Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse, Outside the Canvas Inside the Lens, and Marvelous Merchandise. The first three are the usual side events that will reward 420 Primogems for each event. Meanwhile, Marvelous Merchandise provides a lower reward of 380 Primogems.

7) Character Test Runs

Character banners in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

Four 5-star characters will be featured in Genshin Impact version 3.2. Each of them will have their test runs that give out 20 Primogems after players have completed the challenge. In total, they will gain 80 Primogems simply by defeating all enemies in the stage.

8) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Primogems will be given out three times per month (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoLAB is the official forum for Genshin Impact. There is a daily check-in on the forum that will reward players by logging in continuously. If Travelers link their Genshin Impact account and check in to the forum every day, they will get 80 Primogems.

9) Version 3.3 Livestream Codes

An expired redemption code during the previous live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

The last method for F2P gamers to obtain Primogems is by watching the 3.3 Special Program that will be broadcast on Twitch a week before its update maintenance. During the livestream, special guests will bring out three redemption codes at regular intervals, and players who manage to claim them all before it expires can get up to 300 Primogems.

The number of free Primogems in the next update is lower than the current and previous patches because the developers added no new area in Genshin Impact version 3.2. Thus, there will be no treasure chests to be collected. However, F2P players can still get up to 7220 Primogems by following the methods listed above.

