Genshin Impact 3.2 banner schedule: Nahida, Layla, and Childe release order

Genshin Impact 3.2's banner schedule was revealed during the update livestream that was broadcast earlier today. Characters like Nahida, Childe, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya will all make appearances during the game's 3.2 update, and the Dendro Archon's release will start things off. Fans can also look forward to a new 4-star character named Layla, who is set to arrive during the second half of this update.

Players who are planning on summoning for these powerful characters will want to make sure they keep an eye on their Primogems over the next few weeks. Here's the banner schedule for the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact 3.2 banner schedule revealed by leaks

Genshin Impact's newest banners will be arriving alongside the 3.2 update, which is set to be released in just a few days, on November 2. Fans will be able to summon for a ton of powerful characters, and the update looks to bring all sorts of new content to the game.

Players will want to make sure they have plenty of wishes prepared for the next update if they want to summon any of these new characters. Here's when they will be released.

Nahida and Yoimiya release date

Nahida and Yoimiya will arrive during the first half of Genshin Impact 3.2, with their banners beginning on November 2, 2022. Nahida is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user who looks to be an incredible Dendro unit that can bring a ton of value to a team focusing on the Dendro reaction. As the Dendro Archon, she will likely be an invaluable asset for future Dendro teams.

Yoimiya will be rerun alongside her, and she is a 5-star Pyro bow user who can dish out tons of Pyro damage with her unique Normal Attacks. She is a strong Pyro DPS character who can output some of the best single-target damage in the game with the right team, and fans can summon her from this banner if they need a ranged Pyro character.

Childe, Yae Miko, and Layla

The second half of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update will bring the reruns of Childe and Yae Miko. These reruns are set to go live around November 19 or 20, giving fans plenty of time to save up for their return. Childe is a 5-star Hydro bow character who still fits in a ton of the game's strongest teams, thanks to his unique kit and strong Hydro application. Yae Miko is a more niche 5-star Electro Catalyst unit that has gained a lot of strength after the addition of Dendro's Aggravate reaction.

Ashely Biski = Layla❄️✨ @ashethegreat



I am so BLESSED to finally be able to say that I am the Eng voice of Layla in “Stars shine for me!”I am so BLESSED to finally be able to say that I am the Eng voice of Layla in @GenshinImpact ! So thankful to have had @ChrisFaiella as an amazing director! She is so complex and I am so happy with what we created. “Stars shine for me!”I am so BLESSED to finally be able to say that I am the Eng voice of Layla in @GenshinImpact! So thankful to have had @ChrisFaiella as an amazing director! She is so complex and I am so happy with what we created. ❄️✨ https://t.co/UKM2cqjze9

The new 4-star character, Layla, will also be making her debut during this update on Childe and Yae Miko's banners. It was previously believed that she would arrive on Nahida's banner, but it seems like she has been moved to later on in the update. Layla is a 4-star Cryo sword character who can provide some incredible shields to her allies, and fans will want to summon her if they need a strong Cryo support for their teams.

Genshin Impact's new update will bring a ton of content to the game, including some amazing rerun banners.

