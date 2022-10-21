How to get all 6 constellations of Dendro MC (Traveler) in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players gained access to the Traveler's most powerful form yet when they entered Sumeru and unlocked the Dendro Traveler.

The character is a surprisingly valuable teammate in Dendro-focused compositions, thanks to their consistent application and off-field damage potential. Fans will definitely want to build this version of the Traveler, especially if they are planning on utilizing reactions like Bloom or Spread on their teams.

The Dendro Traveler only increases in power as players acquire their constellations, but finding all of them can be tough. Here's how to get all six required constellations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to get Dendro Traveler constellations

Mike LeChevallier @skeletalknight



(More constellations coming in future patches.) C3 Dendro Traveler.

The Dendro Traveler is an amazing addition to any Genshin Impact team that focuses on the new element, and their constellations significantly boost their utility.

However, they cannot be obtained through the usual means of summoning duplicate copies of the character. Instead, they must be found through progressing both Sumeru's storyline and ascending the Statue of the Seven in Sumeru.

Daily SPOOKYNO 👻 | C2R1 CYNO HAVER 🎉 @cynodailyy



Dendro Travelers cons are really nothing of note up until the final 3 cons. All of these buff their burst significantly and helps Cyno out a ton. (Note: All cons might not be available by the time Cyno comes out due to some being locked behind archon quests)

All of these constellations are unlocked through an item called the Memory of Flourishing Green, and five of them can currently be acquired, while the sixth is set to be released during the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Here's how to find the five that are available right now:

Ascend Sumeru's Statue of the Seven

For the first three Dendro Traveler constellations, players will need to collect the Dendroculus located throughout Sumeru. These green orbs can then be turned in to the Sumeru Statue of the Seven to increase its level.

These levels provide incredible rewards like Primogems, Shrine of Depth keys, and of course, the Memory of Flourishing Green that fans will need to unlock the Dendro Traveler's constellations.

A Memory of Flourishing Green will be acquired at Statue level three, five, and seven, requiring players to gather a ton of Dendroculus to get all three. Luckily, fans don't need to unlock the constellations in a set order, so they can do this whenever they are ready to begin hunting the orbs down.

Complete story quests in Sumeru

To acquire the rest of the Dendro Traveler's constellations, players will need to progress Sumeru's storyline and complete certain key quests that will reward them with the items they need. Here are the quests to complete:

Complete Chapter III: Act II - The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings

Complete Chapter III: Act IV - King Deshret and the Three Magi

Each of these quests will provide players with one constellation for the Dendro Traveler, significantly boosting their power. The final Memory of Flourishing Green is likely to be acquired in this manner from the next Act that will be added during Genshin Impact 3.2.

Fans will likely be able to get this final constellation and unlock C6 Dendro Traveler after finishing the story of the 3.2 update, so they'll want to make sure they take it on as soon as they can.

Genshin Impact players can easily unlock Dendro Traveler's constellations for free by completing these tasks.

