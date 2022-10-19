Genshin Impact players who have been collecting Glinting Components while exploring Sumeru may be wondering where to use them. These items, found in the ruins of Sumeru's desert, are dropped by Primal Constructs, and collecting all five of them can take quite a while. Doing so is worth it as players will be able to use them to open a door with some great rewards behind it. Finding this door isn't tough, and fans can easily obtain the rewards by turning in their Glinting Components.

Read on to find out where to use Glinting Components in Genshin Impact and the detailed steps you need to follow to complete the quest.

Genshin Impact's Glinting Components require you to follow certain steps

Using Glinting Components in Genshin Impact is simple, though you must collect all five to use them properly. They are used as a key to unlock a massive door hidden in Sumeru, and while finding this door isn't too tough, gathering all of the Components can take some time.

This is primarily because you will need to have increased their Scarlet Sand Slate permission level by completing quests like Golden Slumber and Dual Evidence, which are lengthy and full of lengthy dialogues. You can find a guide to gathering all of the Glinting Components here. Once you have gathered all of the necessary components, you can follow these steps:

1) Head to the hidden door near The Mausoleum of King Deshret

The hidden door is located underground here (Image via HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

To reach the hidden door, you'll need to reach an underground area underneath the marker shown in the screenshot above. To get there, use the teleporter in the bottom-left corner of The Mausoleum of King Deshret, which will take you underground. Then, head towards the pinned location, navigating through the underground until you reach a path on the ground. Finding your way through the underground isn't too tough, as this path will lead you toward the hidden door that you'll need to open.

The components are used here (Image via HoYoverset/Kyostinv)

To open the door, interact with the blue mechanism on the wall, which will prompt you to insert the five Glinting Components. You'll need to have all five of them, or the door will not open. Once you insert all five, you'll gain the hidden achievement named The End of the Corridor and will be presented with a large room.

In this room, you can interact with a mechanism that requires you to insert sacred seals, allowing you to mark them on the map. This is a part of another quest that can grant you even more rewards, so marking them on the map is a good idea. There is also a precious chest to collect in this room that will reward you with 40 Primogems for opening it, making this hidden quest worthy of your time.

Genshin Impact's Sumeru desert hides tons of treasure for players to find and unlocking all of it will reward them with tons of Primogems.

Poll : 0 votes