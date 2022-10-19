Secret 7 days long Sumeru desert quest in Genshin Impact: How to unlock and complete guide

Genshin Impact players can take part in a quest found in Sumeru's desert that takes several days to complete but provides tons of rewards. The quest begins in Aaru Village and tasks fans with completing a few simple tasks over the course of a few daily resets that will add up to a ton of Primogems.

Fans will need to consistently engage with the quest over a week to get all of the rewards, but at the end of it they will receive a special achievement and a ton of other items.

Players can find out how to do the secret quest known as The Exile in Genshin Impact here.

Genshin Impact: The Exile quest guide

Genshin Impact players may have come across a quest known as The Exile during their journey through Sumeru's desert. If not, they can locate this quest in Aaru Village, and it will begin a simple but long questline that takes place over the course of a week.

You will need to continue to check in on the quest as it progresses, and by the end of it you will be rewarded well with Primogems and a rare achievement. Here's how it begins:

Day 1: The Exile: Sprouting

The quest can be found here (Image via Kyostinv/Genshin Impact)

When you first head to Aaru Village, you'll notice a World Quest that can be found near a character named Ziyad. Upon getting close to her, a short cut-scene will play and that will begin The Exile questline. After the cut-scene ends, you'll need to fertilize the flowerpots found around Sabbah by utilizing the Dendro element on them.

This is as simple as using a Dendro Elemental Skill on the plants with the Dendro Traveler, or by shooting them with Collei's charged attacks. After using the Dendro Element on these pots, you will complete the first stage of The Exile quest and receive 30 Primogems.

Day 2: The Exile: Blooming

The second day begins with Sabbah (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

The second quest will begin after players wait for the game's daily reset to occur. After the day has reset, the player will return to the NPC named Sabbah, and the plants that were fertilized yesterday will have grown into sprouts.

You'll simply need to hit these plants with another Dendro ability to fertilize them again, following the same steps as last time. This will reward you with another 30 Primogems and allows you to move onto the next step of the quest. You'll need to speak to Sabbah one more time before you can move to the next portion.

Day 2: A Gifted Rose: Prickly as Thorns

The next quest begins here (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

You'll need to head to the spot shown above to begin the next part of this questline, as this new quest area will only begin after you finish The Exile. Once you arrive in the area, talk to the NPC named Affan who will task you with cleaning out a nearby nursery's withering zone.

Travel to this area and clear the withering zone to finish Affan's task, and upon returning to him he will reward you with 30 Primogems.

Day 3: A Gifted Rose: Long Day Ahead

Return to Affan (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

After the next daily reset, return to Affan and speak to him to receive the next part of the World Quest. Luckily, this portion is quite simple and can be completed in just a few minutes.

After you speak to Affan, he will ask you to water the nearby flowers, and all you'll need to do is hit them with a Hydro attack and you will complete the quest. He will also give you 30 Primogems for completing this quest.

Day 4: A Gifted Rose: Can Stones Bloom

Return to Affan once again (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

Return to Affan after another daily reset and speak to him to receive the next quest. Once again, you'll simply need to water Affan's flowers and that will complete this portion of the quest, granting you another easy 30 Primogems.

After you finish the quest, talk to Affan who will tell you that you'll need to return to Sabbah to speak to her about something important. When you speak to her, select the option that says "About Affan," which will prompt her to go visit Affan the following day.

If you don't do this, you won't be able to move to the next stage of the quest.

Day 5: A Gifted Rose: Ballad of Days Gone By

Sabbah and Affan will meet (Image via WoW Quests/Genshin Impact)

Return to where Affan can be found to see him and Sabbah having a conversation. Upon approaching them, a short cut-scene will play where they discuss Affan's seeds, and then you will be tasked with awakening the seeds in Affan's garden.

To do this, first break the rocks with a Claymore wielder or by using charged attacks. After breaking the rocks, hit the glowing spots that emerge with a Dendro Element attack, like an Elemental Skill or Collei's Charged Attack.

Repeat this three times to complete the quest for another 30 Primogems.

Day 6: A Gifted Rose: Some People Never Fade Away

Activate the seeds (Image via Genshin Impact/Mobile Game)

After another daily reset, return to Affan and Sabbah and speak to Affan to gain the next quest objective. You'll need to use the power of Dendro to awaken the seeds, which is as easy as hitting them with the Dendro element.

Simply follow the same steps you've been using in the previous parts to awaken all three of these seeds. This will grant you 30 Primogems, and the rare achievement called Engraved.

After this point, there is one more hidden step that players can take:

You'll need to travel to the three locations shown above and break the rock formations there to collect the three Golden Rose Seeds hidden within them. These seeds are spread out through Sumeru's desert and can be hard to spot, so the video above will definitely help.

Breaking these rocks is as simple as using a Claymore or charged attack. After you collect all the seeds, you'll need to return to the original Nursery that you cleared out at the start of the quest.

Once you arrive, plant the three seeds in the ground, and then activate them with Dendro. Once you've completed these steps, you have to wait for another daily reset before you can complete this hidden quest.

Day 7: Collect the Golden Roses

Speak to Affan for the rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Return to the nursery after the daily reset and you can activate the sprouts with Dendro to grow them into full grown Golden Roses. Once you activate them, return to Affan and speak to him and tell him about the Golden Roses.

After a short conversation, he will give you another 30 Primogems and this will complete the entire questline. You'll have received tons of Primogems over the course of this long questline, making it worth completing.

Although the Genshin Impact questline provides players with tons of rewards, it takes quite a while to complete.

