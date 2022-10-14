Best Nilou team comps and builds in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Nilou will be releasing soon, and fans will be able to add her to their teams. Nilou is a 5-star Hydro sword character with a very unique niche as a buffer for Dendro's Bloom reaction, and as such, her team compositions are much more limited than most characters.

Nilou's ascension passive locks her into certain team compositions if she wants to take full advantage of her kit, and players will need to keep this in mind if they plan on utilizing her in battle. Fans can find Nilou's best team comps here, along with her best builds in Genshin Impact.

Nilou in Genshin Impact: Best team compositions for the 5-star include Hydro and Dendro characters

Genshin Impact 3.1's second phase will bring the release of Nilou, the game's new 5-star character. Nilou is a Hydro sword wielder who doesn't fit into the game's typical Hydro team compositions that generally rely on reactions like Vaporize and Freeze, but she instead fills the role of a Bloom-focused DPS carry.

Players will need to take advantage of the Bloom reaction to get the most out of Nilou, as much of her kit is focused around increasing the damage of her unique Bloom reactions. Unfortunately, this means that her team compositions are very limited at the moment, as the game has very few Dendro characters that fit alongside her in a party. However, this roster will grow over time, eventually giving Nilou more teammates to pair up with.

Shaylee Swanson @ShayleeSwanson @zyelexx Nilou can absolutely crit w her skills/attacks, I’d recc jade cutter best for that! Bloom is her niche- just from her passive talents so u lose dmg but you CAN build crit just bloom reaction doesn’t crit! Stack HP%, some EM and ER, and crit from substats! @zyelexx Nilou can absolutely crit w her skills/attacks, I’d recc jade cutter best for that! Bloom is her niche- just from her passive talents so u lose dmg but you CAN build crit just bloom reaction doesn’t crit! Stack HP%, some EM and ER, and crit from substats! https://t.co/wGQTP0zjVd

When it comes to team compositions, players really only have a few options at the moment. Due to Nilou's passive requring her teams to only be made up of Hydro and Dendro characters, fans have the choice to either run two Hydro characters and two Dendro characters, or three Hydro characters and one Dendro character.

Nilou's teams will always need a healer until either a Hydro or Dendro shielding character releases, so either Kokomi or Barbara will always take up a slot on her best teams. In terms of Dendro characters, players really only have Dendro Traveler and Collei to choose from, though with Nahida on the way, Nilou's team compositions will get much better in Genshin Impact 3.2. As of the 3.1 update though, Nilou's best teams look like this:

Nilou

Barbara or Kokomi

Dendro Traveler

Collei or Xingqiu/Yelan

Nilou builds

Building Nilou is easy, as all of her damage scales off of her Max HP, making her best builds easy to complete. Fans will generally always want two pieces of the Tenacity of the Millelith set for its boost to base HP, and the other two pieces can either belong to the Gilded Dreams set or the Heart of Depth set. Fans can even choose the Wanderer's Troupe set if they have good substats, but regardless of the second set, they'll want to maximize stats like Max HP and Elemental Mastery.

When it comes to weapons, Nilou's best choice is the Key of Khaj-Nisut, followed by weapons like the Jade Cutter, the Xiphos' Moonlight, the Sapwood Blade, the Iron Sting, and Favonius Blade. Fans will want to select weapons that grant Nilou extra Elemental Mastery and HP first. However, considering that Nilou isn't on the field very often, her choice of weapon isn't as important.

Genshin Impact fans will want to make sure they have a strong team for Nilou to prepare for her release.

