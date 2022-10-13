How to unlock missing Sumeru area of Old Vanarana in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players may have wondered how to unlock the missing area in Sumeru, known as Old Vanarana. This section is locked behind a variety of quests, and finding it can be quite tricky, but it is definitely worth doing.

Gamers can gain tons of rewards as they explore this region, and it is also key to continuing a range of quests in Sumeru. Unlocking Old Vanarana can take some time, so fans will want to make sure they are ready for a long journey if they plan on opening this area up. Here's how to unlock Old Vanarana in Genshin Impact.

Unlocking Old Vanarana in Genshin Impact

Unlocking Old Vanarana in Genshin Impact will take you on a journey through the region as you complete a variety of World Questlines. The area can only be unlocked after you've reached a certain point in the Aranyaka questline, which is critical to fully explore Sumeru. Here are the steps to unlocking Old Vanarana:

Complete the Aranyaka Questline up to Part III. Begin the quest 'For Fruits, Seeds, and Trees' and complete it until the quest 'For the Children of the Past' begins. Finish this questline until you defeat Marana's Avatar. Return to a nearby waypoint and unlock the Statue of the Seven.

Quests to unlock Old Vanarana

The area is part of a larger region of Sumeru known as the Lost Nursery, and unlocking that portion of the map will require you to complete the entire Aranyaka World Questline, at least up to Part III - Nursery of Lost Dreams. You will need to complete tons of quests for the Aranara to reach this point, including clearing out the Withering Zones near the Vanarana Tree.

Seeing these quests through will allow you to enter the deeper parts of Vanarana, but you will still be barred from accessing Old Vanarana until you begin 'For the Children of the Past'.

Unlocking this quest requires you to visit the Ashvattha Tree's dream following 'For Fruits, Seeds, and Trees'. In 'For the Children of the Past', you'll be tasked with following the Aranara named Arama into Old Vanarana.

This is the only way to enter the area in Genshin Impact. Prior to this point, you will be stopped by Paimon upon attempting to access it through the overworld. While you are in the region, you can explore a bit, but you won't be able to see where you are going due to the Statue of the Seven being locked. You will also want to make sure you unlock the Teleport Waypoints that you come across as you follow Arama throughout Old Vanarana, as it will make returning here much easier.

You'll need to press ahead in the questline until you defeat Marana's Avatar and complete 'For All Children Who Long for Life'. After you've beaten this powerful foe, you will be free to teleport to the Teleport Waypoint in the Fane of Ashvattha, just outside of the unmarked area.

Then, simply head towards the Statue of the Seven that is marked on the map and interact with it to unlock and reveal the hidden area of Old Vanarana in Genshin Impact. There are tons of chests to find here, along with enemies to defeat and more hidden puzzles to solve, making unlocking it definitely worth doing.

