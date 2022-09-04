How to unlock cave full of chests in Vanarana in Genshin Impact?

In order to unlock a cave full of 15 hidden chests in Vanarana, Genshin Impact players must find 76 Aranara. That's quite a herculean task, but there is no other location like this secret cave in terms of loot. Players won't get enough Primogems for a single pull from these 15 chests, so this task might not be worth it for everyone.

However, those who do it will need to know where all 76 Aranara are located. Knowledge of their locations won't be enough since one Aranara only spawns when a certain quest is done. Unfortunately, this quest involves a lengthy puzzle as a prerequisite (16 Stone Locks).

Full map of all Aranara locations to unlock Vanarana's cave of chests in Genshin Impact

All 76 Aranara locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The basic gist of this puzzle revolves around talking to 76 Aranaras scattered throughout Sumeru. The Legends of the Stone Lock quest is necessary to reach one of the Aranara.

Here is a hyperlink to the interactive map:

Just click on that hyperlink to be taken to the official interactive map containing all 76 Aranara locations. It should look similar to the image above, except for the fact that readers can move the interactive map about in any way they'd please.

It's highly recommended that readers open the interactive map in a new tab.

Video guide

Some readers are visual learners, so it's advisable for them to check out this lengthy video guide covering all 76 Aranara locations. The entire process may take Genshin Impact players anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on their efficiency.

The 61st one covered in that video requires The Legend of the Stone Lock to be completed. Since Travelers must find all 76 Aranara to complete this Genshin Impact puzzle, it's worth briefly covering the Stone Lock locations.

1st map (Image via HoYoverse)

2nd map (Image via HoYoverse)

The purple stars on these two maps indicate Stone Locks that Genshin Impact players can easily find in the overworld. By comparison, the red stars indicate underground locations. Remember to bring a Pyro character to clear all of the Stone Locks.

This video guide is a correction of the previous one regarding the 21st location, so any reader using the previous video should also use this one. Besides that, all that's left to discuss here is the cave location.

Cave location

The location of the cave full of treasure chests (Image via HoYoverse)

The cave with 15 chests is located slightly northeast of the Teleport Waypoint that's southeast of Vanarana. Hence, some Travelers call this whole Genshin Impact puzzle "15 Hidden Chests in Vanarana Cave." It's easy to miss, but once players know where to look, then it's not that hard to find.

Attempting to collect all 15 chests will inevitably give Genshin Impact fans the For Meritorious Service and Please Play Safely achievements, further adding to the number of Primogems they may earn by doing this arduous puzzle.

