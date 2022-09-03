5 easiest hidden achievements to get in Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact's latest patch has unlocked Sumeru for exploration. Players can find several objectives inside the Dendro nation, with some even unlocking achievements.

In the current patch, they can explore the rainforest area of the Sumeru region where they will find new questlines, puzzles, and hidden exploration objectives. Similarly, they can undertake many easy-to-complete exploration objectives and earn additional Primogems.

Completing a certain amount of achievements can also help players unlock a name card for their profile. The following article will list out five such achievements they can easily accrue and gain Primogems for in Genshin Impact.

5 hidden achievements for Genshin Impact players to unlock in Sumeru

1) Han Always Shoot First...

Tighnari doing "Han Always Shoot First" achievement

Genshin Impact developers have added many little Easter eggs throughout the game. "Hans Always Shoot First..." is a funny reference involving Han Solo from the Star Wars series.

Additionally, it is also one of the easiest-to-unlock achievements in the Sumeru region. To unlock it, players need to find an Eremite Sword-Dancer and a bow character in the party. Maintain some distance from the Eremite Sword-Dancer, so he does a taunt animation instead of attacking and then, interrupt or hit him with an aimed shot.

2) Get Over Here!

Another hidden achievement that is easy to unlock is "Get Over Here!" which is a clear reference from the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Genshin Impact players will need to fight a Flying Winged Denroshroom to unlock this hidden achievement. During the fight, let the fungi take flight and use any form of attack to knock them down to the ground. Using a bow character will certainly help with their aiming during this task.

3) Summit of Wisdom

Summit of wisdom hidden achievement

Genshin Impact players will need to showcase their climbing skills to unlock this achievement. They will have to climb to the highest point of the huge tree in Sumeru City.

It is important that they keep track of their stamina and find places to replenish it accordingly. One can choose to eat stamina foods to decrease stamina consumption. If players are unable to find the tallest branch of the tree, they can look for a Dendroculus that should be beside the tallest branch. Similarly, the tallest branch will also have a Dusk Bird sitting on the edge.

4) When Autumn and Dew Meet

When Autumn and Dew Meet

英：When Autumn and Dew Meet



取得方法こちらです

youtu.be/OyfKNTB-SEA 隠しアチーブ「秋風と露の出会い」英：When Autumn and Dew Meet取得方法こちらです 隠しアチーブ「秋風と露の出会い」英：When Autumn and Dew Meet取得方法こちらですyoutu.be/OyfKNTB-SEA https://t.co/4CyNNv6gSt

This hidden achievement can be unlocked near the new Electro Regisvine added in the Sumeru rainforest area. To unlock this achievement, players have to take a hit from the Electro Regisivine's charged attack, also known as Electro Collision.

Genshin Impact fans can take a look at the Twitter video for a visual reference on how to unlock this hidden achievement easily.

5) Three Strike

Genshin Impact players will have to find the Jadeplume Terrorshrooms location to unlock this one. When hit with Electro-infused attacks, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom will go into activated form. During this form, the boss will perform a few powerful abilities.

To unlock "Three Strikes" hidden achievements, players need to defeat Jadeplume Terrorshroom after watching all three of his powerful abilities in the activated form. They are advised to use two Electro characters in the party so they can quickly charge the boss.

