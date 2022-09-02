How to get Treasure Map in a box in Genshin Impact: Hidden 1 Mora chest exploration guide

Sumeru puzzles and hidden exploration objectives have tons of surprises for the average Genshin Impact player. One such hidden exploration quest lets them dig out treasure chests only to find 1 Mora inside it.

However, upon finding their first 1 Mora chest, a dialog sequence will be triggered to let players know that this is part of a hidden exploration quest. Nine such treasure chests are scattered all across the Sumeru rainforest area.

Finding all nine will lead players to another location where they'll open a Precious chest with around 30K-50K Mora and other handsome rewards. Here's everything they need to know about the Treasure map from the hidden exploration quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: A Guide to Treasure Map in a Box hidden exploration quest

Dig out a treasure chest and start the hidden exploration objective (Image via Genshin Impact)

Treasure Map in a Box is one of many hidden exploration objectives that Genshin Impact players can undertake in the Sumeru rainforest area. This objective can be found in the south-western region of Sumeru rainforest. Players are advised to unlock the teleport waypoints beforehand to avoid traveling large distances on foot.

They will have to explore the Yasna Monument, Apam Woods, Caravan Ribat, and Ruins of Dahri to find these 1 Mora treasure chests. Remember, there are nine of these to uncover.

Location of all 1 Mora chests in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows all nine locations where players can find treasure chests with 1 Mora inside:

Teleport to the nearest waypoints and head to marked locations to find a burrow.

Stand close to the burrow and a dig option should pop up.

Select it to dig out a common chest.

Repeat the same process for all the other eight treasure chests with 1 Mora.

There is no particular order to collect these treasure chests. Once players dig out and open the ninth one, they will receive a treasure map marking a location south of Ruins of Dahri. Warp to the teleport waypoint south of the Ruins of Dahri and head towards the location marked in the picture below.

Find the chest marked on the treasure map and unlock an achievement (Image via Genshin Impact)

Search for the stone structure shown in the picture above and select the dig option when it pops up on the screen. This should spawn a Precious chest and unlock an achievement called "Oh, Frabjous Day!". The chest will contain around 30-50K Mora and other exciting rewards.

Finding the exact location just from a marked spot on the map can be quite confusing for some players. For additional assistance, they can watch this excellent YouTube guide.

Many such hidden exploration objectives can be found in Sumeru. Hence, players should try to indulge themselves in solving these to collect more rewards and Primogems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul