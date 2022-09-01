Genshin Impact: Secret Sumeru Ruin arrow puzzle solution to get Luxurious chest

Sumeru has some of the most interesting puzzles in Genshin Impact, and players stand a chance to win handsome rewards if they manage to solve them. The new Dendro region has introduced tons of new puzzles that players can easily stumble upon during exploration.

While traversing the area, players will find gray rune-shaped arrows at random locations in Sumeru that seem to be pointing towards something. Following these directions will help players find a luxurious chest that may contain rewards, including Primogems, Mora, Her's Wit, and more.

Every rune arrow must be lit up by completing a hidden challenge nearby. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about this Sumeru Arrow Rune puzzle.

Genshin Impact guide to Sumeru Rune Arrow puzzle

The Arrow Rune puzzles of Sumeru are a series of puzzles where players have to activate hidden plants by completing certain challenges. Once the challenge is complete, the rune arrow will automatically light up, and players will need to follow the indicated directions to find the next puzzle.

Genshin Impact players will have to repeat the process a total of three times. However, the challenges will be different for every location. Players will need to have a Dendro and an Electro character in their party to complete the challenges.

Arrow Rune 1 - Chatrakam Cave

The first rune arrow puzzle is located in Chatrakam Cave (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find the first piece of the arrow rune puzzle in Chatrakam Cave. Travelers must look for Pyro slimes in the marked location and defeat them. They must use the Dendro element to return the Bouncy Mushroom back to its normal state and then infuse Electro into it.

Doing so will reveal a hidden plant located beside it. Activating the hidden plant will spawn four-leaf sigils above. Jumping on the electro-activated bouncy mushroom and using the sigils to reach Dendroculus will complete the puzzle. The first arrow rune will now light up and reward players with a common chest.

Arrow Rune 2 - Mawtiyima Forest

The second rune arrow puzzle is located in Mawtiyama Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next stop is to head to the southern part of Mawtiyama Forest. Players must teleport and head towards the marked location to activate the scorched bouncy mushroom after defeating the Pyro slimes surrounding it. Using Electro to charge the bouncy mushroom will give it extra bounce.

The hidden plant should now appear in front of players. Activating the hidden plant will spawn several Fungi, and defeating them will further progress the puzzle. Completing the challenge will spawn another common chest, and the arrow rune should light up.

Arrow Rune 3 - Gandha Hill

The last rune arrow puzzle is located in Gandha Hills (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final section, players must head to the marked location in Gandha Hills to find the last piece of the arrow rune puzzle in Genshin Impact. Travelers must search for the Dendro pile and use the Dendro element to light it up. The Dendro pile will be surrounded by Pyro slimes that players will have to defeat.

Infusing the Electro element on the Dendro pile will reveal the hidden plant. Two more Dendro piles will spawn, and activating them will spawn enemies. Players must defeat all enemies to light up the last piece and get a common chest.

Location of Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

After lighting up all three rune arrows, players must head to the marked location to find the Luxurious Chest waiting for players. There are tons of other puzzles that players can look out for as they explore Sumeru.

