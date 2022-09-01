All 16 Stone Lock locations in Genshin Impact's Sumeru

Clearing all 16 Stone Lock puzzles is necessary to complete the Legends of the Stone Lock quest in Genshin Impact. It's a bit long, but gamers must make sure to bring a Pyro character with them. A Pyro character is necessary because Pyro attacks are required to destroy the Stone Pillar Seals.

Every Genshin Impact player has Amber in their account by this point, so they can feel free to use her. It doesn't matter how low-leveled she is since the Stone Pillar Seals will be destroyed quickly either way.

The main benefit of using her is that her Aimed Shots can sometimes save users some time.

Where to find all 16 Stone Lock locations in Genshin Impact

The in-game explanation for how this puzzle works (Image via HoYoverse)

It doesn't matter which order players complete these Stone Locks in, just as long as they complete all 16. They should remember to bring a Pyro character to clear the Seal on the Stone Pillars.

Amber or Yoimiya are recommended to save time, but any Pyro character will suffice in this situation.

Destroying the seals frees the enemies inside (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all the seals are destroyed, it's time to defeat the enemies that just spawned. There isn't any particular gimmick to keep in mind here. Hence, users must bring any good combat-ready characters to these locations.

Defeating the enemies here will spawn a chest as well. They may open it to collect some free loot.

Gamers can repeat the process 15 more times to progress with the Legends of the Stone Lock quest. Now that Travelers know how this puzzle works, it's time to check out the actual maps with all the relevant locations.

Those maps are seen below. The screenshots come from Genshin Impact's official interactive map and have been modified to make it clearer for readers.

Maps of all locations

The first map to look at (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: The purple stars on this map indicate that the Stone Locks are visible in the overworld, whereas the red stars indicate that it's underground.

Besides that, this is the first of two maps to look at for this guide. There could've been a single map, but that would be stretched too much vertically, so this method is for the reader's convenience.

This image includes ten of the 16 necessary Stone Locks for players to clear. Do note that the location north of the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Ville requires them to start the Starry Night Chapter to get the Kusava gadget and clear up the road to this puzzle.

The next photo should include the remaining six sites to visit.

The second map with the remaining locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: The purple stars shown here once again represent overworld Stone Locks. Likewise, the single red star here is another underground one.

Apart from that, Genshin Impact users should know what to do here. Considering that most of these locations are in the overworld, it shouldn't be hard to clear these six. Once all 16 are removed, they can continue with the quest.

Genshin Impact gamers must be prepared to fight a Perpetual Mechanical Array. After completing this quest, they can talk to the Aranara to fight this boss several more times for more chests.

