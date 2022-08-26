How to repair the broken Elemental Monument in Sumeru: Genshin Impact puzzle guide

Genshin Impact 3.0 has brought the release of the massive region of Sumeru, with players gaining access to tons of new puzzles to solve and secrets to uncover.

One of these tricky puzzles takes the form of repairing a broken Elemental Monument in the region, and several of these damaged monuments can be found throughout Sumeru. Repairing these monuments can be time-consuming, as players will need to complete a lengthy world quest to gain access to the solution.

Fans can find out how they can repair these broken Elemental Monuments here and gain tons of extra loot throughout Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: How to fix the broken Elemental Monuments

To fix the Broken Elemental Monuments in Genshin Impact 3.0, players will need to first complete a long line of world quests that begin with the Woodland Encounter quest.

These quests are part of the Aranyaka World Quest chain, and the quest that allows players to fix the monuments is known as the Agnihotra Sutra. Travelers can find this quest towards the east of Gandharva Ville, where three Eremite mercenaries can be seen standing around a cooking pot.

The Genshin Impact quest comes as the third part of the Aranyaka questline, and fans will need to finish the first two quests before gaining access to Agnihotra Sutra. During the course of Agnihotra Sutra, players will gain access to an item known as the Kusava.

This fruit is a gadget that can be equipped, and it temporarily houses the memories of the Aranara. Equipping the Kusava allows players to repair broken monuments by activating the gadget and following the on-screen input.

The Kusava in action (Image via Wow Quests/YouTube)

Equipping the Kusava will replace the player's Elemental Skill with an aiming reticle that will unleash Aranakin after releasing the button. Aranakin will then look around for a nearby object to interact with and will repair a broken Elemental Monument if he comes across one.

This is far from a permanent solution, though, as players can complete Aranakin's questline to gain a new music sheet that provides the Rhythm of Revival song.

This song allows players to repair broken monuments with their Vintage Lyre, saving them the need to summon Aranakin to fix them. This also works much faster, saving players time when they need to finish their puzzles. Gaining this music sheet will definitely be a ton of help while exploring Sumeru, as many of these monuments hide some amazing treasures.

Fans should be aware that they'll need a Dendro character in their party to activate the totems once they are finally repaired. The totems usually hide chests that can be acquired once activated, which will help gamers gather extra Primogems and a ton of extra Dendro Sigils for the Tree of Dreams.

Players will want to ensure they complete this quest as soon as possible to gather all the rewards from the land of Dendro in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0's new puzzles can initially seem tricky, but once players have the right tools for the job, they are quick and straightforward.

