Genshin Impact Cyno gameplay leaks: Skill, Burst, and more details

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Cyno's animations

No Notes for this one, need to read the actual kit, just enjoy wolverine.



Genshin Impact leaks have revealed an incredible early look at Cyno's gameplay, and his animations are some of the best in the game so far. Players who have been waiting for Cyno's release since the game's launch won't be disappointed by his high-quality attack animations and unique combat style. Cyno can deal a ton of damage with his kit, and fans can find out more about it here.

Elemental Skill

When using E outside of his ult, Cyno will generate 2 particles with a 50% chance of a third particle



When using E during his ult, Cyno will generate 1 particle with a 33% chance of a second particle



Vid is Lv.1 and C0



Cyno's Elemental Skill is known as Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, and it allows him to perform a swift thrust, dealing Electro Damage to enemies hit by his spear. This is his primary energy gaining method, and it has a relatively short cooldown, allowing him to gather energy efficiently. During the effects of his Elemental Burst, Cyno's Skill changes to a Mortuary Rite that deals AOE Electro Damage around him and extends the duration of his Elemental Burst. This makes Cyno an incredible DPS option in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Elemental Burst

Cyno's Elemental Burst is known as Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, and its effects are key to his kit. It allows him to enter a state known as the Pactsworn Pathclearer, changing his Normal Attacks into ferocious slashes and strikes that are converted to Electro DMG.

While in this state, Cyno gains resistance to interruption and increased Elemental Mastery, along with much higher damage. This has a cooldown of twenty seconds and an Energy Cost of 80, with a duration of ten seconds, though this can be extended to 18 by utilizing his Elemental Skill. By properly utilizing this burst, Cyno can be one of Genshin Impact's strongest damage dealers.

Other details

As usual, Cyno also has a set of Constellations that increase his power level, though acquiring them can be difficult given that he is a 5-star character. Cyno is set to appear in the first half of the 3.1 update's banners, so fans will want to save up plenty of Primogems for his constellations.

Cyno's constellations are as follows:

C1: After using his Elemental Burst, Cyno's Attack Speed will be increased by 20% for 10 seconds. If the Judication effect of his Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgement is triggered during his Elemental Burst, the duration of this increase will be refreshed.

C2: When Cyno's Normal Attacks hit opponents, his Normal Attack Crit Rate and Crit DMG will be increased (for four seconds) by 3% and 6%, respectively. This has a max of five stacks.

C3: Increases the level of his Elemental Burst by 3.

C4: When Cyno is in his Elemental Burst state, triggering an Electro reaction will restore 3 Elemental Energy for all nearby party members, excluding Cyno. This can occur up to five times during a single use of his Elemental Burst.

C5: Increases the level of his Elemental Skill by 3.

C6: After using his Elemental Burst or triggering Judication, Cyno will gain 4 stacks of the Day of the Jackal effect. Upon striking enemies with Normal Attacks, he will consume one of these stacks to trigger one Duststalker Bolt. These stacks last for eight seconds, with a max of eight stacks. One stack can be consumed every 0.4 seconds, and the effect ends when Cyno's Burst completes.

Genshin Impact 3.1 looks to be an amazing update with the release of Cyno, bringing an incredible character to the game.

