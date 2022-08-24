Genshin Impact 3.0 has finally brought the game's newest element 'Dendro' to players. This element provides players with a brand new way to take on their foes, allowing them to harness the power of nature to dish out serious damage.

The Traveler will be able to gain access to this element thanks to their innate ability to tap into the elements in Teyvat. Unlocking this new element isn't too difficult as players will gain access to it as soon as they enter Sumeru.

Here's how to unlock the Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact 3.0.

How to unlock the Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact 3.0

Unlocking the Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact 3.0 is easy. As long as players enter the land of Dendro, they'll be able to access the Traveler's newest set of abilities.

Once players have arrived in the new region, they simply need to put the Traveler into their party and interact with a Statue of the Seven located within the new region. By following the new Archon Quest that directs travel to the region, fans will easily gain access to a Sumeru Statue of the Seven.

From there, players will need to swap to the Traveler and interact with the massive statue. This will bring up the option to Resonate with Dendro, and doing so will play a short cutscene that shows the Traveler unlocking their Dendro potential.

Doing so will swap the Traveler's element and allow them to take advantage of the new element's capabilities.

The Dendro Traveler can prove to be an incredible addition to a party as their unique skills allow players to take advantage of several of the game's newest reactions.

These reactions are unique and can really change up the game's combat. The Dendro Traveler's role is mostly as an Elemental Reaction support character who can provide a ton of reactions with their Elemental Burst.

Their Elemental Burst reacts with Hydro, Pyro, and Electro, and can even provide additional Elemental Reactions on top of that. Players will want to make sure they go over the Dendro Traveler's unique abilities as they test them out.

The Dendro Traveler is a great addition to a party, particularly in Sumeru, as players will need a Dendro character for a variety of the region's puzzles.

Fans won't need to wait very long to gain access to the Dendro Traveler's unique set of skills. Players will want to make sure they unlock them as soon as they get the opportunity to get a feel for the new options they provide.

The Dendro Traveler may be a surprisingly valuable team addition, thanks to their ability to provide tons of Elemental Reactions. Gamers won't want to miss out on acquiring the Traveler's newest element, and they can do so at any Statue of the Seven within Sumeru's borders.

