Genshin Impact 3.0 banners: Sumeru characters, weapons and 4-stars

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a massive new cast of characters to the game, thanks to the release of the region of Sumeru. It is the land of Dendro, and fittingly, players will gain access to the first Dendro characters during the 3.0 update. There will also be some incredible reruns over the course of the update, bringing back some of the game's strongest 5-star characters.

Players can learn more about the Genshin Impact 3.0 update's banners here, including some of Sumeru's strongest characters so far.

Genshin Impact 3.0: New banners revealed

Genshin Impact 3.0's banners will bring both newly released Dendro characters and reruns of some of the most powerful 5-star characters. These characters look to bring incredible value to any Genshin team, and fans will have a hard time picking the right banner to summon on.

Luckily, with the release of a whole new region, gamers will have the opportunity to gather a massive amount of Primogems.

First half: Tighnari, Zhongli, Collei

The first half of the 3.0 update will include the new 5-star Dendro character Tighnari, the Geo Archon Zhongli, and the Dendro-wielding scout Collei. Fans will have the opportunity to summon Collei on both of these 5-star banners. Picking between Tighnari and Zhongli may be tough.

Tighnari seems to be a reaction-based DPS character who can dish out tons of single target damage thanks to his unique Dendro-infused arrows. As a bow character, he also provides a ton of utility to his team with the range advantage he offers in combat.

He is an Elemental Mastery-focused character, so if players want to take advantage of that stat, summoning Tighnari may be the right move. He will become available on the standard banner following the release of the 3.1 update.

📌3.0 GA - winners announced 🌻 @nishnoyah yo guys. piece of advice. for ppl with no zhongli and planning to skip him, i swear, zhongli is game changer. not only for his shield but for his burst too. life in genshin is easier with zhongli in your team. yo guys. piece of advice. for ppl with no zhongli and planning to skip him, i swear, zhongli is game changer. not only for his shield but for his burst too. life in genshin is easier with zhongli in your team.

On the other hand, Zhongli may be a must-pull for any player who doesn't yet have him on their account. Thanks to his insanely powerful shield, his useful Elemental Burst that can freeze foes in place, his ease of use and simple build path, and his utility in the overworld.

Zhongli cements his place as one of the game's most valuable and useful characters. Simply having Zhongli on an account can make the game far easier, and players with extra Primogems will want to grab him during the first half.

Collei will be the newly released 4-star character during the first half of the 3.0 update, and like Tighnari, she is a Dendro archer. She seems to be mostly focused on supporting her allies with off-field Dendro application, giving them the opportunity to create tons of reactions like the new Bloom reaction. Players will get the opportunity to get a free copy of her from the game's new event.

Second half: Ganyu, Kokomi, Dori

The second phase of the update will feature two reruns, with both Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi returning to the featured banner. Fans will also get the opportunity to summon Dori, a new 4-star character from Sumeru.

Ganyu remains one of the game's strongest main DPS options, dealing immense Cryo damage to anything that gets in the path of her bow's unique charged shots. She is able to take care of both groups of enemies and deal tons of single-target damage, making her an all-around powerhouse who fans shouldn't overlook if they want to try out a Cryo-based team composition.

leann 🪷 @renaleii testing out kokomi's jellyfish healing with hu tao (since its easiest to knock her hp down) and its healing abt 11.2k per tick so far :3 testing out kokomi's jellyfish healing with hu tao (since its easiest to knock her hp down) and its healing abt 11.2k per tick so far :3 https://t.co/JPo1MNxojp

Sangonomiya Kokomi is Genshin Impact's best healer, providing her team with an insane amount of healing thanks to her unique skillset. Players will have a much easier time building Kokomi over most 5-stars, as she won't need to focus on Crit stats at all.

She can instead be built as a pure healer while still fitting into some amazing team compositions. Fans who feel that they need some extra healing in areas like the Spiral Abyss may want to give Kokomi a try.

daily dori ! @daiIydorii DORI WANTERS WILL BECOME DORI HAVERS DORI WANTERS WILL BECOME DORI HAVERS https://t.co/0TitNRoDoC

The final character to be released during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is the 4-star Electro character, Dori. Dori is a Claymore wielder, who supports her allies with her unique Elemental Burst that allows her to not only restore HP but also provide Energy for her allies. Fans who want another Electro-healer to fit into their team compositions will definitely want to try summoning for Dori.

Genshin Impact 3.0 looks to provide players with a ton of opportunities for summons, and fans won't want to miss out on any of these powerful characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta