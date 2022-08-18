5 times when Genshin Impact modders took things too far

Genshin Impact mods have seen some unique developments over the last few weeks, with players changing models and animations in very creative ways. From anime crossovers to model swaps, fans have been making huge changes to the game's characters, thanks to modding tools. While these mods are only available for offline use on a custom server, many of them have a ton of work put in.

Players can see some of the community's craziest mods here, ranging from simple outfit swaps all the way to some insane crossovers.

5 crazy model swap mods in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact modding allows players to swap in-game models, creating some amazing possibilities and unique combinations. Players are discouraged from doing so as it always carries the risk of getting an account banned, but the modding community has created some incredible mods that bring some of the world's most popular characters to the hit game. Fans can find some of these characters and model swaps below.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

This Genshin Impact mod brings the protagonist of the hit series One Piece to the world of Teyvat, with Monkey D. Luffy replacing Shikanoin Heizou's model. Luffy packs all of Heizou's powerful Anemo abilities, along with his massive wind-infused punch that looks right at home on Luffy's model. Fans of One Piece will definitely enjoy seeing Luffy on Beidou's pirate ship, the Alcor, as he is right at home on a ship like this.

4) Minecraft Steve

This next mod brings Steve from Minecraft into the game, replacing the male Traveler. This model swap may seem confusing at first, until players utilize the Geo Traveler's Elemental Skill, placing a large Geo construct similar to Minecraft's building mechanics. The mod also works with the Traveler's other elements, though the Geo element definitely works best with Steve's skillset.

3) Timmie as Childe

This mod replaces Childe's model with Timmie's, giving players the opportunity to wreak havoc as Mondstadt's resident bird defender. Players who have tormented Timmie in the past by slaying his beloved pigeons won't want to mess with him after seeing this mod, as he unleashes his powerful Hydro skills to decimate any foes in his path. Unfortunately, even when granted this power, it seems that the mod creator can't help but take down some of Timmie's precious pigeon friends.

2) Klee as Itto

While some mods are funny, others are just plain unsettling, and this Itto model swap provides some serious nightmare fuel. This model swap replaces Itto's base model with Klee's, giving players the opportunity to see a very stretched-out version of Mondstadt's explosives expert. Players won't want to check this mod out unless they are ready to unleash a new horror onto the world of Teyvat.

1) CJ from Grand Theft Auto

Of course, CJ from GTA: San Andreas has finally made his way to Genshin Impact, thanks to modders. It has been a trend for modders to sneak CJ into games where he doesn't belong for a quite a long time now, and although it took a while, it seems that he has finally reached the land of Teyvat.

CJ can utilize many of the game's Elemental Bursts quite well, though he comes strapped with a surprise weapon that's much stronger than a bow. Players who want to see a totally ridiculous character running around Teyvat will definitely want to check this mod out.

Genshin Impact modders have brought a ton of funny and unique ideas to the game's world, and these mods can provide hours of comedy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish