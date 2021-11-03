One Piece: Does Luffy die at the end of the anime?

After One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda announced the probability of the series finally reaching its conclusion in the near future, and the recent drastic developments in the One Piece universe after the Wano arc, a major question has been popping up among fans worldwide. Does Luffy die at the end of One Piece?

While several fan theories are ablaze on platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord, some of the possibilities don't seem very far-fetched.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

Oda confirms that his statements about One Piece ending soon are in fact correct. He's telling fans about it because he wants everyone "to be mentally prepared to understand that even a story as long as this one is properly heading towards its end"

Popular theories regarding Luffy's fate in One Piece

Speculations

Almost everyone in the One Piece fandom agrees that Monkey D. Luffy will die at the end of the series. The theories vary in when or how it will happen, but it seems that the popular belief is that Luffy's death is inevitable.

The uncanny similarities between the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and Luffy, both in terms of character and experience, have convinced many that, like Roger, Luffy will also go out with a bang, becoming the stuff of legends and inspiring the next generation of pirates.

Many think that Luffy will die from the same disease that Gol D. Roger was dying from. It is almost a given at this point that Luffy will find the One Piece and become the next Pirate King.

But the realization of his dreams will come at a steep cost, his lifespan. The creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, is famous for leaving clues and easter eggs throughout the manga for future events.

Oda also has a knack for connecting plot points, even if he picks loose threads last-mentioned hundreds of episodes ago. Several subtle nods towards Luffy's fate that fans have picked up throughout the series are the cause for much speculation and anticipation.

Clues hinting at Luffy's fate

The oldest human appearing in the series is Doctor Kureha, who is 141 years old and still going strong. But that is mostly because she has a deep knowledge of medicine and medical procedures. One can safely assume that the average lifespan for humans in the One Piece universe is around one hundred.

Luffy's Gum Gum properties have protected him from several attacks that would have otherwise been lethal. However, it does cause stress to his body. The wear-and-tear Luffy has undergone through the One Piece series hints at an adverse effect on his health and lifespan.

It has been mentioned several times throughout the series that Luffy's Gear 2 and Gear 3 powers put a severe strain on his body to shorten his lifespan every time he uses them. So it goes without saying that more advanced techniques that Luffy might master in the future will affect his lifespan as well, possibly to a greater extent.

Moreover, Luffy had Emporio Ivankov inject him with adrenaline multiple times during desperate situations like trying to save his sworn brother Ace, despite Ivankov's warning that using this hormone would significantly shorten his lifespan.

Finally, after being poisoned in Impel Down, Luffy lost 10 years of his life span by receiving healing hormones. So, Luffy has already lost at least thirty years of his total lifespan, if not more.

Final thoughts

Eiichiro Oda has revealed that he does not intend Luffy to turn into an elderly character bound by obligations and responsibilities.

Eiichiro Oda has revealed that he does not intend Luffy to turn into an elderly character bound by obligations and responsibilities. So it is highly probable that Luffy will claim One Piece but also lose his life before the end of the series.

But fans need not worry as the manga doesn't show signs of ending just yet, and may very well continue for at least a few more years, showing Luffy reaching the pinnacle of his adventure and gaining the title of his dreams: the Pirate King.

