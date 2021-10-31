One Piece Chapter 1030 spoilers released: Here's what you need to know

Anticipation is high as One Piece Chapter 1030’s release approaches. As per usual, spoilers have been released everywhere online. Gathered from the information coming in, Chapter 1030 has been titled 'Echoes The Impermanence Of All Things.'

From a recap of chapter 1029 to the release date and time of chapter 1030, all you need to know is covered below.

One Piece Chapter 1029 recap

The main point of One Piece Chapter 1029 was the activation of Sanji’s hidden powers, similar to his siblings. Sanji is not too pleased by this as he fears becoming just as emotionless and cold as his brothers. It is seen throughout this chapter of One Piece that his hidden power allowed him to acquire a strong body. A body that can take attacks from the Queen, while breaking the sword as well.

Chapter 1029 of One Piece continues with Big Mom unleashing attack after attack onto Law, who is then only protected by Kid’s Counter Shock. In such a state of shock, the kid immediately suffered from a headache afterwards. It was not until later that it was discovered the headache was actually caused by Hawkin headbutting against the wall.

One Piece Chapter 1030 spoilers

According to the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1030 picks up with the same intensity as the last few chapters, as the battles wind down. Namely, Sanji activating his powers against the Queen and Killer destroying Hawkin.

It is safe to say that Chapter 1030 may be the battle-heavy chapter of the One Piece franchise. Along with the other island battles that are taking place, another major battle is that of Luffy versus Kaido.

Further into the chapter, the Drake and Apoo partnership could possibly be underway, as indicated by their backing of one, two, and three numbers. Then, Orochi gives orders to Kanjuro to destroy Onigashima’s castle and everyone inside it. He does this by producing a large and intimidating fire demon.

Awakened Devil Fruit also makes its return in One Piece Chapter 1030.

As One Piece Chapter 1030 progresses it seems that Law and King would take on Big Mom by activating their powers. Law usually does not activate his powers since he loses strength whenever he does. The reason behind that is still unknown.

Despite this, he still puts up a decent fight against Big Mom. Law attacks Big Mom from within her body before becoming a massive magnet through Kid’s powers.

One Piece Chapter 1030 release date and where to watch

One Piece Chapter 1030 is to be released on October 31, 2021. It can be accessed on Viz Media, MangaPlus and ShonenJump platforms.

