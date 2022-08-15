All 5 upcoming Sumeru events in Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact 3.0 has a ton of events in store for players, allowing them to acquire a large number of rewards. Gamers will even get to pick up a free copy of the game's newest 4-star character, Collei, giving them a free Dendro character to add to their parties.

Fans will want to ensure they participate in all five of the 3.0 update's new events, as they will be a great introduction to the new land of Sumeru. Here's a list of all of the events coming to Genshin Impact during patch 3.0.

All 5 Genshin Impact 3.0 events detailed

Genshin Impact 3.0 looks to be a great update for players who want to collect tons of event rewards. A ton of events are coming up during the 3.0 update, giving players the chance to gather a bunch of rewards as they explore Sumeru.

Graven Innocence

Graven Innocence is the biggest event scheduled for the 3.0 update and will feature Collei and the Traveler in a multi-stage event with a bunch of rewards.

Completing this quest will require players to utilize their unique Kameras as they take images of the land in Sumeru. Traveling through the region will make this event much easier, and completing it will give players a free copy of the new 4-star character Collei.

Tablet Analytics

This is a more straightforward event in which players must take on powerful foes to aid the mysterious alchemist Hajanad, who is experimenting with her potent Remelting Tablets.

This will likely be a simple combat event where players utilize an interesting gimmick to help take down their enemies quicker, likely providing buffs or dealing massive damage to enemies on a cooldown. Completing this event will provide the standard Primogems and ascension item rewards.

Lost Riches

Lost Riches returns to Sumeru alongside Ulman, giving players another opportunity to pick up a Seelie pet. This time, players will be exploring the uncharted territories of Sumeru and will have to keep their eyes peeled for any secrets that they can uncover as they explore.

This event rerun will also include the new Moss Seelie, a green Seelie that fits right at home in Sumeru.

Fayz Trials

The Fayz Trials seems to be another unique combat-based event, giving players the ability to nearly stop time in combat. This allows Travelers to reposition and exploit their enemies' weaknesses.

Players will have to complete this event to aid a Sumeru researcher who has been struggling to complete his project on his unique Fayz Potion.

Leyline Overflow

Genshin Impact 3.0 will wrap up with Ley Line Overflow, giving players some much-needed resources to ascend their new characters and boost their Mora or EXP counts.

Fans will want to take advantage of this event as tons of new characters will be rolling out through Sumeru's upcoming events.

Fans will want to make sure they complete all of these events to gather rare items that may not return or collect tons of Primogems before they expire.

