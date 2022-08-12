Genshin Impact reveals the voice actor of Nahida, The Dendro Archon

Genshin Impact 3.0 has nearly been released, and players will be able to meet a whole new cast of characters once they enter Sumeru, including the Dendro Archon Nahida. The Dendro Archon has quickly become one of the most intriguing characters from Sumeru, with much of the community interested in learning more about her. Thanks to new information, players have learned the voice actors behind Nahida, and they bring a ton to the character's performance.

Players can learn more about these new voice actors here and see who will provide Nahida's voice in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Nahida voice actors revealed

Nahida is Genshin Impact's newest Archon, set to make her debut in the 3.0 update when players enter the land of Dendro, Sumeru. Nahida is a mysterious character who initially contacted the Traveler during their journey in the Golden Apple Archipelago. However, it looks like she has more in mind for the Traveler and appears to be very interested in their journey.

Players will learn about her as they explore Sumeru, and she will likely have a large role during the region's storyline. They will definitely want to keep an eye out for her as they explore the new region.

Part of what makes Genshin's characters so popular is their stellar voice acting, and each voice actor's performance helps breathe life into the character. Fans of Nahida can find her voice actors in English and Japanese below:

English: Kimberley Anne Campbell

Nahida's English voice is provided by Kimberley Anne Campbell, who has become quite prolific in the English anime dubbing community recently. With voice credits like Nagatoro, Frederica, and Argo, this voice actor is definitely the right choice for the powerful and mysterious Dendro Archon. Fans of their previous work will want to make sure they pay close attention to Nahida's dialogue, and they can even catch a sneak peek of it in the game's latest trailer.

Japanese: Yukari Tamura

In Japanese, Nahida is voiced by Yukari Tamura, another very prolific voice actor in the anime community. Players will recognize their voice from a huge list of anime, including shows like Kill la Kill, Higurashi, and even another voice credit in Genshin Impact as the character Qiqi. Fans of this voice actor will enjoy their performance as Nahida, as they will get to say a ton of lines as the mysterious Dendro Archon.

Nahida's role in the story

Given that Nahida is the Dendro Archon, players will interact with them quite a bit during Sumeru's storyline. This gives the voice actors plenty of time to flex their skills and put on a great performance. Fans will definitely want to complete Sumeru's story quests as the region promises to uncover tons of secrets about both the world of Teyvat and the Traveler.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring the release of Nahida, the Dendro Archon, and their voice actors look to bring an incredible performance to the character.

