How to play Genshin Impact on GeForce NOW (August 2022)

Genshin Impact is one of the world's biggest games, with the action-adventure RPG available on several platforms, including iOS, Android, and PC. Players have tons of options when it comes to playing it, but with the help of GeForce Now, they can play in even more situations.

Thanks to this helpful software, fans can stream the game over a wireless connection, giving them the chance to play it wherever they go as long as they have a strong connection.

Genshin Impact on GeForce Now

The program allows gamers to play Genshin Impact on a cloud server, allowing them to stream the game to their mobiles or computers. It lets them play at the title's highest settings easily, provided they are using the correct settings.

Playing Genshin Impact on GeForce Now is a simple task. To begin, all players must do is set up an account with the service. They can start with a free account, and upon setting it up, they'll have to check through several options.

Fans should be sure they have a stable internet connection before trying this service out, along with checking whether the service is available in their location.

GeForce Experience is available on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, along with several other options, allowing users to play the hit game on various platforms.

Fans who want to play on Mac will want to try out GeForce Experience, as this will provide them with the best way to play the game on their Apple systems.

After a GeForce Experience account is set up and users have made sure that it works in their region, they'll need to download the software to their computers. They'll also need an account for HoYoverse to ensure Genshin Impact will properly run.

Once these steps are complete, gamers can select the game from the GeForce Now Library and instantly begin playing. Thanks to the service's cloud storage, they won't need to download the title to play it, allowing them to start the game immediately.

GeForce Now provides players with numerous options when it comes to the graphics settings of their gameplay. As the games are streamed directly to them from a rig hosted by Nvidia, users have the option to pay higher prices for better graphics and performance.

This allows them to enjoy Genshin Impact at its highest settings with no performance lag.

Gamers can choose between three tiers: Highest Performance, Priority, and Free, giving them several different settings to pick from. With higher tiers, they can play on the game's highest settings, with quick load times, high FPS, and great connection.

Fans will want to choose higher settings while running high-performance games, though, for running Genshin, players probably won't need anything higher than the base Free setting.

However, free users are restricted to one-hour-long sessions and may even have to wait in a queue. Here's what the pricing chart looks like for GeForce Now:

Free: Basic Rig, Standard Access to gaming servers, 1-hour long session length.

Priority: $9.99 per month, Premium Rig, priority access to premium servers, 6-hour session length, up to 1080p at 60 FPS.

Highest Performance: $19.99 per month, GTX 3080 Rig, 8-hour session length, up to 4k resolution, and up to 120 FPS.

Gamers can play the hit game through GeForce Experience easily, provided their connection is strong enough to run it. Those who have tried and failed to run at max settings before may want to give this software a try and explore the world of Teyvat once more.

