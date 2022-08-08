Genshin Impact mod makes Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer a playable character

A Genshin Impact showcase recently showed off a cosmetic skin mod that replaced Kamisato Ayaka with one of the most popular characters from the Demon Slayer anime, Shinobu Kocho.

Cosmetic mods have allowed Genshin Impact players to make huge changes to the game's models and characters. Some mods bring more lore-accurate designs to the five-star characters, while others change the outfits of popular characters.

The mod in question has done a huge overhaul of Kamisato Ayaka's model, thoroughly replacing her character with Shinobu Kocho. This allows players to explore the world of Teyvat as the powerful Insect Hashira from the anime.

While her attacks still utilize Kamisato Ayaka's base animations, the character can easily take down any enemies she comes across. She can deal Cryo damage to opponents with ease and can shred through most enemies in just a few seconds.

It's definitely an amazing sight to see Shinobu Kocho using Kamisato Ayaka's burst. The animation is even more striking with the new model.

bouke @musteia i've just noticed that Kamisato Ayaka's VA from #Genshinlmpact is Saori Hayami. who also voices Yumeko Jabami, Shinobu Kochou and now ofc Yor Forger i've just noticed that Kamisato Ayaka's VA from #Genshinlmpact is Saori Hayami. who also voices Yumeko Jabami, Shinobu Kochou and now ofc Yor Forger https://t.co/NUK8ltUmH8

This mod gets even better when played in Japanese, as Ayaka Kamisato and Shinobu Kocho have the same voice actress in the language. They are both voiced by Saori Hayami.

Saori Hayami has had over 200 roles in various anime and games. The most notable of these roles include Yamato (One Piece), Himawari Uzumaki (Boruto), Yor Forger (Spy x Family) and Kagura Mikazuchi (Fairy Tail).

Demon Slayer fans will definitely want to check out the showcase of this new model, though getting it to work in-game will be a lot more difficult.

Can players use mods in Genshin Impact?

SUGOI | Draquaza - massive nia simp @draquaza70 Genshin impact mythra mod might just save this game for me. Genshin impact mythra mod might just save this game for me. https://t.co/92P1VkFu4k

Genshin Impact mods are not easily accessible to the general community due to their lack of official support and the need for access to the game's private servers.

Players have to enter specific modding groups to gain access to private servers and try out certain models. While it's theoretically possible to create mods, it can be quite difficult to find a path to entry.

Character modding is discouraged by official channels as it may put accounts at risk. Players are advised to avoid third-party activities, such as cheating or modding, in Genshin Impact.

Nevertheless, it is fun to watch players add exciting new designs and huge character overhauls, like the Shinobu Kocho mod, to the game.

Hopefully, modding tools will be officially released for Genshin Impact at some point. However, considering the game's live service model and focus on new character releases, the chances of this happening are highly unlikely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far