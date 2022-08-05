Genshin Impact 3.0 to feature three phases of character banners, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 will feature some incredible banners, giving players the opportunity to summon several new characters along with some powerful 5-star options. According to new leaks, the banners during this update may be even more interesting than previously expected, as insiders have indicated that there may be three different phases during the 3.0 update.

This means that players will be able to look forward to three individual 5-star banners over the duration of the update for the first time since the 1.3 update. Fans can find out more about these possible banners here.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Fans can expect three banners during the update

According to Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, players will be able to look forward to three separate banners over the duration of the new update. These three banners will each run for two weeks each, giving players a shorter amount of time to summon but even more characters to summon for. The exact specifications of these three banners are currently unknown, aside from the initial banner that will open the update.

This initial banner will contain Tighnari, the game's newest 5-star, alongside Collei, a 4-star who players have been anticipating for a long time. Tighnari will be the game's first limited 5-star Dendro character, and he wields a bow and utilizes unique charged attacks to dish out tons of Dendro damage in battle.

Collei is also a Dendro archer, though she is a 4-star character and more of a supportive off-field type. Both of them will provide a ton of Dendro utility in battle, and fans who are saving up for them won't have to wait much longer.

Three Banners: Possible combination of

Phase 1: Tighnari, Collei

Phase 2: Zhongli, Dori

Phase 3: Ganyu



Each banner possibly lasting about 2 weeks.



The next two phases are less certain, though players should know that the second phase of the update is expected to contain the new 4-star character Dori. She is an Electro Claymore user who specializes in supporting her allies with both Energy and Healing. Leakers have stated that Ganyu and Zhongli will return during the 3.0 update for reruns, and some are speculating that this rerun will be split into two separate banners.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Possibility #1:

Tighnari, Zhongli, and Ganyu receive two-week-long banners each.



This would be the simplest explanation. Tighnari is being added to Standard in 3.1, so a shortened rate-up makes sense. Zhongli and Ganyu spaced out to give new 3.0 players some time. Possibility #1:Tighnari, Zhongli, and Ganyu receive two-week-long banners each.This would be the simplest explanation. Tighnari is being added to Standard in 3.1, so a shortened rate-up makes sense. Zhongli and Ganyu spaced out to give new 3.0 players some time.

If this is the case, Genshin Impact players will first see two weeks of Tighnari, followed by two weeks of Zhongli or Ganyu, and then two more weeks of whichever Liyue 5-star is left. This will provide a shorter window to get any of these 5-star characters, but it will provide a lot of variety as players travel through Sumeru. Other alternatives include another rerun character like Childe or Albedo, though the odds of this are less likely.

Fans who are planning on summoning Tighnari may also want to be aware that leakers have stated that he will be arriving on the Standard Banner post 3.0, which will likely have a big impact on whether players summon for him or not. Tighnari definitely has a ton of potential, but fans may want to save their summons for one of the two following limited banners, as he may become available forever post 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 looks to be a massive update, and as such, it will come with quite a few banners.

